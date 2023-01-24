CARTHAGE, Ill. — Sam Harnack lives in Carthage where she has access to good internet service.
But that’s often not the case for people living just outside the city limits or in rural areas of Hancock County.
Taking steps to improve the county’s internet service is the goal of a new project spurred by the Illinois Soybean Association.
ISA’s Project Broadband Breakthrough will help teams in five selected counties — Hancock, McLean, Edgar, Schuyler and Ogle — work together over 14 weeks to develop grant applications for state and federal broadband funding through a process led by the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society.
“The goal of the project is to have a plan — here’s what we need, here’s the data we collected, here’s why we need it — and have it all laid out so when a grant is available for some kind of broadband, we’re ready,” said Harnack, executive director of Hancock County Economic Development and Hancock County Team Lead for the project.
The team starts its work this week, with a first step to survey farmers, rural residents and rural businesses and speed test their current internet service. Data collected will “offer a clearer picture of exactly where we are starting from and how far we have to go,” Harnack said in outlining the project for the Hancock County Board.
Grant applications require that kind of data, usually within a tight deadline, so having the data on hand will help the county move faster in seeking funds.
“We think it’s going to be a game-changer,” ISA Market Development Director Todd Main said.
Building rural broadband access is key in counties like Hancock, where farming represents 70% of the gross domestic product and supports hundreds of jobs, and across the state.
“Ag is the number one industry in the state of Illinois, and we are at the beginning of a dramatic increase in productivity because of the use of technology, computers and modern farm equipment,” Main said. “That isn’t going to happen unless we can get good broadband.”
Hancock is one of 14 counties statewide identified without consistent, reliable rural broadband. The counties had the option to apply to ISA to participate in the program.
With project support, county teams will meet with community leaders and stakeholders, identify viable broadband anchors through mapping, conduct feasibility studies and interview potential internet service providers — then ISA plans to replicate the process for other counties across the state.
“If we do it for ag, we do it for telemedicine, we do it for education and we let people who live in rural Illinois participate in the information economy, which means young people will move there because broadband will work, and they’ll stay there,” Main said. “The quality of life is much better in rural areas of Illinois than urban, but if you don’t have broadband, young people aren’t going to move there.”
Harnack’s optimistic about what the project can do over time for the county.
“It’s not a fast process. It very likely will not go as quickly as people would like it to, but it’s really something we need to do for our future,” she said.
“We may have to go through this a couple times until we’re seeing success in receiving funding and getting people really involved.”
