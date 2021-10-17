QUINCY — Matt Hopf has been named executive editor of The Herald-Whig and The Hannibal Courier-Post.
Hopf will replace Jason Lewton who announced in September that he would leave the newspapers. Lewton served as executive editor of The Herald-Whig since May 2018 and The Courier-Post since July 2019.
In his new role, Hopf will oversee day-to-day operations of both newsrooms.
Ron Wallace, publisher of The Herald-Whig and The Courier-Post, announced the appointment effective Monday.
“Matt has taken a leading role at The Herald-Whig and The Courier-Post,” Wallace said. “He understands how vital newspapers are to the communities they serve. I know he will live up to the name and legacy of these newspapers.”
Hopf, 35, joined The Herald-Whig in 2010.
“From the moment I arrived, I knew my family would call Quincy home for many years,” Hopf said. “I am honored to serve as executive editor for The Herald-Whig and The Courier-Post. Looking back at the history of these newspapers, I will strive to serve the communities as they have for nearly 200 years.
“I look forward to working with the tremendous newsroom staff who amaze me each day.”
Hopf joined The Herald-Whig as staff writer covering city and county government. He also worked the Illinois region and cops and courts beats before he was named assignment editor in May 2019.
In January 2021, Hopf was named news editor of The Herald-Whig. He assumed news editor responsibilities at The Courier-Post in March after Phillips Media Group acquired the newspapers from Quincy Media, Inc.
He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Hopf lives in Quincy with his wife, Melissa, a music educator. They have a daughter and two cats.
Outside of work, Hopf plays trumpet and serves on the board of the Quincy Concert Band, roots for the Chicago White Sox and Green Bay Packers, and works on his grilling skills.
