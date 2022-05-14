QUINCY — The Herald-Whig has announced changes to its leadership team.
Patrick Flesner was promoted to retail sales manager, and Mark Meyer was named news editor.
Flesner started at The Herald-Whig as an advertising assistant in 2017 before he was promoted to account executive in February 2020.
The retail sales manager oversees advertising staff for both The Herald-Whig and The Hannibal Courier-Post.
“I have enjoyed building the relationships with those I work with over the past two years, and I have a vested interest in our communities and to help them grow and thrive,” Flesner said. “Local is important to me.”
A Camp Point native, Flesner graduated from Camp Point Central High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University.
After playing football in high school and for two years at Monmouth College college, it continues to play a major role in his life. He has coached at the YMCA and Unity Junior High School for four years.
“I thoroughly enjoy coaching football,” he said. “It is my favorite sport and being able to share that and teach the kids what I know and get them excited about it is awesome.”
Flesner lives in Quincy with his wife, Jade, a psychiatric nurse. They have a 1-year-old son, Barrett, and are expecting a daughter in June.
Meyer arrives in Quincy after a short stint as news writer, sports broadcaster and studio engineer with Prairie Communications in Monmouth.
As news editor, Meyer will plan news coverage in both Quincy and Hannibal working in collaboration with reporters in both communities.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity in the Gem City to deliver news that Whig readers find interesting, enlightening and worth their time to read,” Meyer said. “There are plenty of stories to share, and I hope to be able to do that with our newsrooms.”
Prior to his stint in Monmouth, he lived and worked in East Lansing, Mich., for nearly 20 years and served as an assistant features editor and sports editor with the Lansing State Journal; as senior writer and account rep with the public relations office of Truscott Rossman; and as a communications manager within the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Michigan State University.
Mark is married to Christine and they have three daughters — Libby, 29, Emily, 27, and Ellen (Boland), 26 — and one grandson, Fitz James Boland (7 weeks).
