People in crisis can take advantage of a free 24-hour hotline for stress counseling as well as information and referrals on legal, financial, crisis/disaster and personal health topics.
Through the Farmers and Ranchers Stress Alliance Network, the Iowa Concern Hotline and help by phone or live online chat is available to residents of 12 north-central U.S. states including Illinois and Missouri.
The hotline is available by calling 800-447-1985 and online at extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern. Calls, chats and emails are confidential.
“Midwest farmers and ranchers face unprecedented stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and weather-related concerns,” University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch said.
Mental health experts predict an increase in deaths by suicide due to the social isolation, economic stress and related factors.
“Farmers, because of their strong and independent nature, often are reluctant to talk about these issues,” Funkenbusch said.
Friends, coworkers and family members should be aware of warning signs of suicidal tendencies including talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose; increasing the use of alcohol or drugs; anxious, agitated or reckless behavior; sleeping too little or too much and withdrawing or feeling isolated.
If seeing those signs, take steps including calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) and taking the person to an emergency room or seeking help from a medical or mental health professional.
Forage tests
Mature hay is just hay until it’s been tested.
University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Gene Schmitz said forage tests tell the tale of whether hay is of good quality and nutrient-rich.
Nutrient content of hay, haylage or silage directly relates to its stage of maturity at harvest. As plants mature, they lose digestibility and nutrients. “This is true across all plant species,” Schmitz said.
A hay test sifts the good from the bad and tells the buyer what the eye cannot. At minimum, forage tests measure moisture, crude protein and acid detergent fiber. With this information, the energy value or TDN (total digestible nutrient) value can be determined.
Forage tests run about $20 to $30, and can help producers develop cost-effective feeding programs to meet animal production and performance goals.
Schmitz points to hay test data from 2018 as an example.
“For cool-season grass hay samples, the average crude protein content was 11.5%. That is really good, but the rage was 6.5% to 19.9%. For TDN, the average was 54%, but the range was from 47% to 67%,” Schmitz said. “With those extremes, average or even book values really become meaningless numbers.”