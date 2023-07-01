QUINCY — Maureen Kahn was working in Boston when a recruiter reached out about a promising job opportunity in Quincy.
Kahn thought the job was in Massachusetts and promised a shorter daily commute.
Turns out it was in Illinois and meant moving halfway across the country but became a blessing for herself and her family.
Kahn retires Saturday after 22 years in leadership roles with Blessing, the last eight as system president and chief executive officer.
“It has been an honor to serve,” Kahn said. “I have really loved my job.”
Leaving work for the last time Friday was hard, but “I leave the place in a very good place, and I know I leave it in very good hands. There are wonderful leaders in the organization,” she said. “I feel very confident it will do very well in the future.”
During her tenure, Blessing expanded services and faced one of its biggest challenges with COVID-19, something unlike anything she’d seen in her health care career.
“I worked every day through those years, came into the hospital. I gowned up, put on the equipment, went through the units to make sure I understood what my staff was up against,” she said. “I was so proud of them. They did extremely well.”
Kahn points to Blessing Health accomplishments over the years including growing a comprehensive heart and cancer program, seeing the medical group grow to just under 300 doctors and nurse practitioners today and expanding the school of nursing.
Building Moorman Pavilion brought private rooms to patients, and the new health center at 4800 Maine provides a multi-specialty campus and imaging center. A drive-through clinic, in the former Sears Auto location, served hundreds daily during the pandemic and continues to provide urgent care.
Blessing expanded its footprint into Missouri and Iowa, and its 13 rural health clinics provide needed care.
“We wanted to keep care local here for our citizens and help some of those rural areas that were struggling to get health care,” Kahn said.
The future, Kahn believes, will bring more outpatient care, a shift Blessing facilities are positioned to handle, and a continued need to support small critical access hospitals in the region.
“We’ll still have patients coming into the hospital, but we’ll probably see more critically ill patients,” she said.
Kahn doesn’t see Blessing adding more buildings — “we think we’ve gone as far as we need to at this point in time,” she said — but does see the potential for more partnerships to serve patients.
One disappointment, she said, was lacking a better working relationship with Quincy Medical Group.
“We work well together when taking care of patients. I wish we could have done things better together when it comes to some of the business issues,” she said. “I still think there are opportunities and maybe one day that will happen. I do have respect for all the people who work there because I think they are very, very good and talented people.”
Kahn’s own encounters with health care professionals as a 6-year-old getting her tonsils out set her on the path to become a nurse, first working in a cancer research unit in a Pennsylvania medical center. Leadership opportunities beckoned because “that’s where the power was to get decisions made to make things better for the patient,” she said.
Kahn joined Blessing Hospital in 2001 as senior vice president/chief nursing officer, was promoted to president and CEO of Blessing Hospital in 2005 and became president and CEO of Blessing Health and Blessing Hospital in 2014.
What’s next for Kahn hasn’t been decided beyond getting back to playing golf, possibly taking up pickleball, riding her new bicycle, a Mother’s Day gift, and most likely at least wintering someplace warmer.
She and her husband Barney look forward to spending time together and with family — their four children scattered between Quincy-like communities in New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Illinois along with seven grandchildren.
Whether they stay in Quincy or relocate, they’ll carry lessons learned while here, starting with making connections with people and with the community.
“This community is all about relationships. Listening to what people want, what they need, how to provide it in the best way possible for them. That goes to any service,” she said.
That’s also a selling point for the community.
“I know sometimes we feel like we’ve got to work a little harder to get people to come here,” Kahn said. “But once we get them here to see what we have, it’s easy to sell Quincy,”
