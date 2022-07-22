Illinois jobless rate falls to lowest point since start of pandemic

Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in June, but it remained higher than the national average.

 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois economy added 18,800 jobs during June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.5%, the lowest it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is down one-tenth of a percentage point from May, and down two full percentage points from June 2021.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

