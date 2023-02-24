GALESBURG, Ill. — A federal investment will help Illinois families and businesses access new and critical opportunities.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small joined Rural Development State Director for Illinois Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and U.S. Rep. Eric Sorenson on Friday in Galesburg to highlight the $18 million investment bringing high speed internet to Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties.
“From the farm to the school, from households to international markets, high-speed internet drives positive change for people across rural America,” Torres Small said in a news release. ”Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to close the digital divide, because when rural people thrive, America thrives.”
The funding for Colchester-based McDonough Telephone Cooperative, announced Feb. 16, comes from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program where USDA has invested a total of $1.7 billion.
The bulk of the grant will go to expanding service across Hancock County with a fiber-to-the-premises network.
MTC already built fiber service in Carthage, Elvaston, Hamilton and Warsaw, and it expects the five-year ReConnect build process to begin in 2024.
Sam Harnack, executive director of Hancock County Economic Development and Hancock County Team Lead for Project Broadband Breakthrough working to improve the county’s internet service, said last week the grant provides “a large piece of the puzzle” to offer fast, reliable internet across Hancock County.
“The pandemic exacerbated the digital divide in rural communities across Illinois and the entire nation. Investing in high-speed internet equips residents and businesses with the tools needed to succeed in today’s economy while improving their overall quality of life,” U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said in a separate release this week announcing the funding.
“This federal investment will have a real impact as over 1,500 Illinoisans, 41 businesses and 274 farms across four counties will soon experience more affordable high-speed internet,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said. “As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, we know that internet access is crucial for public health, the success of small businesses, educating our children, improving quality of life and so much more.”
Both senators say they will continue to advocate for broadband accessibility and improved infrastructure for Illinois.
