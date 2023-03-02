QUINCY — Rooney fifth-grader Oliver Watts thinks about someday starting his own business.
“I’m not really a big fan of business, but sometimes I feel like it could be fun,” he said.
Oliver got a taste of what’s involved in the business world during Thursday’s Rooney BizTown by selling handmade origami items.
“I’ve learned a lot about business,” he said. “You have to be nice for people to buy your stuff.”
Fifth-graders created some 15 businesses and offered services — from painted rocks and friendship bracelets to fortune-telling and a hair and nail salon — to K-4 customers in a marketplace setting patterned after BizTown offered by Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis.
“We’ve been teaching this Junior Achievement curriculum for several weeks. We’re just trying to connect the dots between their learning and a real-world experience,” teacher Amy Derrick said. “It’s going to give them just a little snippet of what a free enterprise system is like. We’re hoping it develops an understanding of business practices and responsibilities.”
Aaliyah Parrish and a group of students made bookmarks to sell, and she loved getting a taste of the business world. So did Victor Jarvis, who spent two days with some classmates making slime, the most popular item for sale in BizTown.
“Everybody loves slime,” said Victor, who wants to be either an entrepreneur or an anesthesiologist in the future. “So far it’s going really good.”
But the budding entrepreneurs learned the creativity comes with a cost — from employee salaries to paying for booth rental and security.
“They have to understand not all their profits will just be a profit,” Derrick said. “They have to pay taxes and have been really bummed out. I said ‘join the real world here.’ That’s kind of eye-opening to them.”
Teachers brainstormed simple businesses and services designed to interest students and used a Donors Choose project request to cover the cost of supplies. Students spent the past three weeks making product, sometimes at home, for customers like first-graders Cooper MacArthur and Theo McKinley, who eagerly showed off his bag of slime.
“I never got any (before). My parents wouldn’t buy me any,” Theo said.
Each student got $50 in “Rooney BizTown Bucks” to spend — and had to make careful decisions on how to use the money.
Third-grader Avalyn Gibleon bought a fortune-teller, slime and an origami fox — her favorite animal.
“It’s fun having money to spend,” she said.
“We’re hoping our little Rooney foxes get a feel of what it’s like to spend money. They have to decide ‘do I really want that,’” Derrick said. “It gives them a feel of what it’s like to have money.”
Rooney fifth-graders visited the Junior Achievement BizTown in Chesterfield, Mo., in the past, but it’s an expensive working field trip. So they decided to create something similar at the school.
“The experience down in St. Louis is just unbelievable, so even though we’re super excited about our BizTown here at school, we’re going to work on getting grants to go back there,” Derrick said.
In the meantime, they learned some valuable lessons closer to home.
“Hopefully everybody will feel a little bit like an entrepreneur,” Derrick said. “We have to teach college and career readiness, even at this young age. We think we can light a little spark in them to start thinking about those things.”
