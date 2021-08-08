Corn growers can choose from a wide array of products to make the most of their crop, but the latest could bring seaweed extract to fields.
The marine product is just one class in a growing market of crop biostimulants marketed for corn.
“Farmers hear the term ‘plant biostimulant’ and think they all do the same thing and can be used in the same way at the same time. But that’s not the case. There’s huge confusion over what these products do, and when and how they should be used,” said Fred Below, corn and soybean researcher at the University of Illinois.
To quell the confusion, Below, doctoral student Connor Sible and research specialist Juliann Seebauer categorized available biostimulant products into eight classes based on their modes of action in a review published in the journal Agronomy.
Generally, plant biostimulants enhance natural processes in plants or soil that, in turn, boost crop quality and yield through enhanced nutrient uptake, nutrient efficiency or stress tolerance.
According to the researchers’ classification system, half of the products are live microorganisms, including nitrogen-fixing bacteria, and mycorrhizal fungi. The other half are chemistries or chemical byproducts from “formerly living” organisms, including seaweed extracts and concentrated enzymes.
It’s not always completely clear how or why biostimulants work the way they do, but Sible and Below say there’s a time and place for each. It’s up to the grower to consider which biostimulant fits their goal.
“When we talk to growers, that’s the first thing we say. What is the problem you’re having, and what is it you’re trying to accomplish? Then we can suggest which product from this or that biostimulant category might be your best bet,” Below said.
Many of the products target nutrient management, with an eye toward reducing or replacing application of synthetic fertilizers.
“We see in our research that these products can help you be more efficient with your fertilizer,” Sible said. “It’s all about better management and stewardship of nutrients. If we can add something to our fertilizer plant to make that happen, it’s a win-win.”
Soy Ambassadors
The deadline is Sunday, Aug. 15 to apply for the Soy Ambassador Leadership Program.
The one-year program, sponsored by the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff and membership programs, gives participants opportunities to gain leadership expertise and industry exposure.
Ambassadors will discover the challenges and opportunities facing the soybean industry by attending and engaging at key soybean events.
The 2021-22 class is limited to 7 to 10 participants.
Applicants must reside in Illinois, have a vested interest in the soybean production industry and be willing to travel.
Applications and more information are available online at ilsoy.org/about-us/leadership/soy-ambassadors/soy-ambassador-program-info.