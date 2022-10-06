QUINCY — A veritable cornucopia of food products, both new and familiar, greeted Kohl Wholesale customers and interested participants Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
The aroma of everything from breakfast foods to snacks, dinnertime meals and desserts filled the showroom floor with an autumnal blaze of sizes, shapes, coatings and colors.
Not to mention a rousing rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
The fall food show started at 9 a.m. and was in full swing less than an hour later when Dan Byington of Rolla, Mo., found the answer to one of his questions.
Byington recently sold his tavern restaurant and is preparing to unveil a mobile kitchen/expanded food truck complete with two 80-inch televisions, two 60-inch TVs, and a smoker that can handle between 1,200 and 1,500 pounds of meat at one time.
"It'll be a little different than you average little food truck," Byington said. "Here at the food shows, you’re looking for the product that makes you stand out from everybody else.
"It’s about the experience, and you have to have quality products to have the experience. You can get a burger anywhere, but you can’t get a Black Angus beef burger just anywhere."
The Mission Foods kiosk captured Byington's attention because of the way regional manger Robert Schons was wrapping a variety of soft tortillas.
"Rolling a tortilla with no leakage out of the bottom sounds simple, but it makes a big difference with a street food type product at a carnival or fair, like an Octoberfest," said Byington, who hopes to have his truck up and running soon with the short-term goal of being able to serve food at the August 2023 Sturgis motorcycle rally in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
"I think we could do three to four months worth of sales in two weeks up there," Byington said. "I'm here today looking to see new techniques and products that we don't get in our little corner of the world. I'm looking for stuff that saves time and allows us to push out more product with less space."
Schons said sales of tortillas continue to produce monumental numbers.
"The tortilla industry is the fastest growing category in the food business," Schons said, "and we're the largest in the world and the largest in the U.S. We just opened up our 26th plant, a year ago in Indianapolis. It's the second-largest tortilla plant in the world, 558,000 square feet, about a mile long."
Schons said there are 800 some jobs to fill at the Indianapolis plant, which will produce a variety of the products that show attendees might eventually want to sell.
"We’re here to meet with the operators, listen to their concerns, show them and sample new products," Schons said.
Kohl Wholesale Director of Sales Rick Budde said the fall show is a solution-oriented event that he hopes customers will find helpful and rewarding.
"Our goal is to help our customers find new ideas or solve problems to help them at their food service operations," Budde said. "If they’re looking for labor-saving devices — labor is a little light these days — or if supply chain is still an issue, they might be looking for a different product because theirs is not available. They come here because they might find two, three, four … ten different options that they could try today to replace an item that they might be having problems with."
