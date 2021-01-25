QUINCY — Steve Labs says he has always appreciated the opportunity to work for a company like the Hy-Vee supermarket chain.
Obviously, Hy-Vee has appreciated Labs, too.
Labs, the store director at the Hy-Vee on Broadway, has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. Labs was also named Hy-Vee store director of the year in 2020.
“I’ve moved 10 times in 27 years, but I’ve been in Quincy the longest … about 15 years,” said Labs, who previously served as store director at the Hy-Vee on Harrison.
Labs was the only individual selected this year for induction into the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, chain has 287 stores spread across, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“Hy-Vee is a great company, with great people at each store,” said Labs, a native of Center Point, Iowa.
Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker cited Labs’ extensive commitment to his community as a key reason for his Hall of Fame selection.
“Steve’s level of involvement in his community is the perfect example of what is expected of this award,” Edeker said. “Through Steve’s volunteer efforts, he has positively impacted many aspects of his community.”
Labs has been involved with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce since 2007, and has been part of fundraising events benefiting numerous causes, including the Salvation Army, local schools, veterans’ needs and the Honor Flight program. Labs is also a member of several organizations such as the Exchange and Elks clubs.
“Steve is an outstanding example of what we want a Hy-Vee store leader to be in their communities,” Edeker said.
Labs was the recipient of the 2019 John Tripp Distinguished Service Award from the Exchange Club, the 2019 Illinois Veterans Home Appreciation Award and the 2017 Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award.
Labs said it has been enjoyable to watch the growth of Hy-Vee stores, particularly in Quincy. He credits the in-store additions of pharmacies, medical clinics and additional cuisine opportunities, plus the growing popularity of online shopping as customer drawing cards.
“The online shopping is growing like crazy,” Labs said. “It’s definitely a big part of our future and will continue to evolve.”
Labs also said upgraded Hy-Vee gas station facilities are on the drawing board and will become a reality in the coming years.