QUINCY — A number of Herald-Whig and Hannibal Courier-Post employees will not be offered employment by Phillips Media Inc., the Arkansas company buying the newspapers from Quincy Media Inc.
Twenty-three full- and part-time employees were informed Monday morning of Phillips’ decision. Most of the positions eliminated are not in news-gathering operations. Those affected will receive severance packages and remain employed through the end of February.
The sale of the newspapers to Phillips was announced on Saturday and is expected to close with Phillips becoming the new owner on Monday, March 1. The sale ends nearly 95 years of publishing The Herald-Whig by Quincy Media Inc., which changed its name from Quincy Newspapers Inc. in 2016. QMI purchased the Hannibal Courier-Post in 2019.
Quincy Media announced recently the sale of its television and radio stations, including WGEM AM-FM-TV to Gray Television. That sale, subject to federal regulatory approval, is expected to be complete in the second or third quarter of 2021.