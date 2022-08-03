QUINCY — Cost and reliability versus comfort and quickness.
Those were two of the key issues on the table Wednesday afternoon at City Hall as the Aeronautics Committee debated the merits of Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air as potential Essential Air Service replacements at Quincy Regional Airport for the soon-to-be-departed Cape Air.
Southern Airways Express earned the unanimous vote from the committee, which is chaired by Dave Bauer, D-2.
“Fantastic, very happy to hear the news,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways Express. “I feel that we will provide the type of 24/7 service to the Quincy community that can be relied on. I’m not saying that we’re perfect, but we will do everything we can to take care of the customer.”
In his public forum presentation Monday, Cestari covered a range of topics related to EAS and why he thought Southern Airways Express was a good fit for Quincy.
Ultimately he kept coming back to reliability and price points.
“We will offer two-digit fares to both airports, I can guarantee that,” Cestari said, “and our flights will go.”
The Rev. Orville Jones, along with fellow committee member Jeff Steinkamp, said he favored Boutique’s level of comfort and quickness.
“In terms of the aircraft, the Pilatus (PC-12) is a much nicer and faster aircraft. They offer a flight from Quincy to Chicago in much quicker fashion, and in a climate-controlled aircraft” Jones said. “In the summertime when you’re sitting on the tarmac ready to take off, it is a major issue.”
Southern Airways Express will use two-pilot crews when flying its Cessna Grand Caravan in and out of Quincy.
Quincy Regional Airport Interim Director Gabriel Hanafin feels “very comfortable with what the committee recommended.”
“The recommendation will be presented to council on Monday,” Hanafin said. “If council approves a draft, then it goes to the Department of Transportation (in Washington). Then we wait on the (DOT) for a decision to write a selection order.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the calls he received were running 2-1 in favor of Southern Airways Express.
“We need reliable service, flying in and out of Quincy,” Troup said. “If we lose air service, people will develop new habits to no longer use Quincy Regional Airport.”
Committee member Ronald Frillman emphasized the economics of travel.
“To me it came down to, what do we need to supply the flying public of Quincy? A very cost-effective way to get from St. Louis to Quincy, and Quincy to Chicago,” Frillman said. “One of the things you have to be concerned about is, is it less expensive for me to fly to St. Louis and transfer, or to drive to St. Louis, park my car in long-term parking, for a couple of hundred bucks?”
