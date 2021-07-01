QUINCY — Area Distributors on Wednesday announced their acquisition of two other local companies.
MarLon Business Forms of Quincy, founded in 1974, supplies custom printed products such as labels, business forms, checks, and printed envelopes around the area. From packaging, manufacturing, and office applications, MarLon’s products will allow Area Distributors to add to their offerings in support of local business. Company co-founder Lon Moeller will continue during a transition period before retiring.
Jacksonville’s Wade and Dowland Office Equipment has sold portions of their business assets to Area Distributors. With over 60 years in the business of providing office supplies and furniture to businesses covering more than a dozen western Illinois counties, Wade and Dowland has a varied client base ranging from education to government to healthcare. Owner Steve Quigg also plans to retire after assisting through a transition period.
Jeff Rupert, vice president of Area Distributors, said the customers of both companies will be a fantastic fit for Area Distributors.
“Literally hundreds of their customers already have business relationships with Area Distributors, so we anticipate a very smooth transition,” Rupert said. “The customers will receive uninterrupted supply and they will be served by our seasoned team at Area Distributors.”