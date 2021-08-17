QUINCY — The Fifth Infantry Armory building, 416 Jersey, has been sold with plans to turn it into a multipurpose space.
Ryan Jude Tanner and Jay Krottinger's firm, Tanninger Companies has parterned with Meegan and Ryan Fischer to form Fischer & Tanninger, a boutique design firm with a focus on renovating and repurposing buildings notable for their architecture or historical significance to the community.
The Fifth Infantry Armory began construction in 1914 following nearly two decades of haggling between the city, state, and military planners on where the facility should be located. With approximately 22,000 square feet of space inside, including the 10,000 square foot drill hall, the building has been the home of Royalty Electric's office space since 2012. Royalty Electric plans to relocate..
In a statement released Tuesday, Fischer & Tanniger said its vision for the building includes using the drill hall as an exhibition space for trade shows, as well as a live music and private event space. The lieutenant's quarters on the second floor will become a 3,500-square-foot apartment. The basement space, housing the firing range and ammunition safes, is being looked at for a potential theater space.
The firm said the armory is an accomplishment of American architecture.
“Fischer & Tanninger has a strongly-held philosophy about historic, architecturally significant properties," the company said. "We honor our rich past by thinking about our vibrant future; we hope to serve as the bridge between the two. What an honor to share in this unique property’s long history."
Tanninger Companies is responsible for the renovation and reopening of the Patio Restaurant and the Elkton in Quincy, and recently closed on the purchase of the Illinois State Bank building at North Sixth and Hampshire. That building will be converted into a boutique hotel with restaurant and conference room space and a rooftop bar.
"We’re having an absolute blast and totally thrilled to have found partners in Meegan and Ryan," Tanner said. "We have so many projects going on at Tanninger, when you find folks like the two of them, a project like the Armory becomes a no-brainer."
Tanner said he feels the possibilities with the Armory building are nearly endless in the Quincy community.
"The market will help us decide how this multipurpose space unfolds," he said. "Ryan Fischer flawlessly lead the Patio Restaurant & Lounge renovation and to have him has a partner is a full circle moment. The four of us make a great team!"
With the established ties to the Patio, Tanner said he foresees collaboration between the restaurant and the new Armory project.
"There is no other space that combines WWI architecture with the natural light that radiates from the glass atrium ceiling," he said. "It's really something."