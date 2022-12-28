QUINCY — Blessing Health System and social service agency Bella Ease have announced a cooperative program to assist economically and socially disadvantaged community members looking for work.
Through the "Healthcare Bridge Program," a Bella Ease Work Force case manager provides qualifying job seekers assistance with resume building and interview skills, as well as access to support service funds.
Bella Ease's case managers have direct access to Blessing's human resources department, gathering information on the application process on job-seekers' behalf.
“This partnership provides our clients much needed job opportunities while allowing Bella Ease to supply support services and barrier reduction funds to ensure their success,” said Rhonda BrinksLong, Bella Ease Work Focus coordinator.
Brinkslong says support services and barrier reduction funds can be used for a job seeker’s unmet needs including child care, transportation, uniforms, shoes, work supplies, rent and utilities.
Blessing helps match qualified candidates to available positions such as patient care assistants, patient transporter, environmental services technician, food and nutrition assistant, Denman Linen soiled assistant, and certified nurse assistant training programs.
"From these entry level positions, individuals can move up the Blessing career ladder," Michelle Zech, Blessing's human resources chief, said. "And with up to $10,000 in educational assistance available to qualifying Blessing employees, the potential for promotion is up to the determination and drive of the individual."
Additional Blessing benefits are market competitive wages, onsite child care and up to four weeks of paid time off in the first year of employment.
For more information about the Healthcare Bridge Program, call Bella Ease at 217-209-0632 or Blessing’s human resources department at 217-223-8400, ext. 6843.
