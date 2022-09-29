QUINCY — There was very little, if any, arm twisting required (or asked) of City Council Finance Committee members Monday evening when local developer Tom Marx made a guest appearance to request $200,000 in tax rebate funding for his project at the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway streets.
Marx, a long-time commercial real estate developer with properties in Quincy, Jacksonville, Hannibal, Mo., and Keokuk, Iowa, owns 6,000 square feet of space currently under construction that will eventually become a three-bay retail store. His request for funding was received favorably by committee chairman Mike Farha.
"Tom is one of the people in Quincy who’s done a lot of development work," Farha said. "He’s never asked for anything. We thought it was a good thing, for the Mid-Town, to support a local business. He’s local. He works hard. People who work for him work hard."
The creation of the Mid-Town Business District in the spring of 2021 places a 1% retail sales tax on businesses within district. That fund is currently generating about $14,000 per month in tax revenue, according to Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer.
"We used $100,000 of those funds to help Cullinan put a roof on the QMG building, and we think it's a good use of this fund to help Tom complete his project."
Jason Parrott, Quincy's assistant director of Planning and Development, said only the businesses that are paying into the fund have access to it for such things as building improvements.
"We’re having a hard time stirring up development like this," Farha said. "We haven’t grown and now we’re falling behind.
"I’m pleased when somebody follows through, and Tom has always followed through."
The Finance Committee's recommendation likely will be presented at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting.
The spaced previously housed a County Market, which closed in 2008, after a new store opened at 48th and Broadway. The lot also featured a Long John Silver's that closed in 2014 and was later demolished.
