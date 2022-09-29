Finance committee supports local developer's rebate request

Developer Tom Marx owns 6,000 square feet of retail space currently under construction near the corner of Broadway and 30th streets in Quincy. He is seeking a $200,000 tax rebate to assist with the redevelopment.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — There was very little, if any, arm twisting required (or asked) of City Council Finance Committee members Monday evening when local developer Tom Marx made a guest appearance to request $200,000 in tax rebate funding for his project at the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway streets.

Marx, a long-time commercial real estate developer with properties in Quincy, Jacksonville, Hannibal, Mo., and Keokuk, Iowa, owns 6,000 square feet of space currently under construction that will eventually become a three-bay retail store. His request for funding was received favorably by committee chairman Mike Farha.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.