QUINCY — District Executive Director Emily Lombardi said 2022 turned out to be a great year for the organization, from the events held to the relocation into a new permanent office.
"It's been an incredible year for us," Lombardi said. "After the pandemic, seeing people more interested in coming out for our mission has been amazing. The District has been around for 40 years, but I feel in the last year there's been more momentum in our promotions. People asking questions, wanting to get involved, and just really showing their support for the whole downtown area."
Wednesday night, the District hosted its annual meeting in the Dick Brothers Brewery space. Lombardi said the meeting is a time to shine the spotlight on those individuals and groups that make the downtown area a success.
"This is such a wonderful moment for us to be able to look back and recognize some amazing work, from both businesses and their owners as well as the public with our Diplomats and volunteers," she said. "A nonprofit is run by the warriors they surround themselves with. And our community is so willing to help and be involved. Tonight is our way of saying thank you to all of them. And it's an honor for me to be able to recognize that hard work."
A total of 10 awards were presented Wednesday night, from New Business of the Year to Volunteer of the Year. The co-owner of the District's Business of the Year winner, Quincy Brewing Co., said the people in the community are what drives the success.
"We're so thankful to serve a community as amazing as Quincy is," Tieraney Craig said. "The people, the businesses, the District, it's really awesome to see everyone working together to make the downtown thrive."
Craig said the atmosphere of cooperation in the District is what makes businesses like hers thrive.
"I think we have this unifying spirit of everyone working together to make things better," she said. "When we all work together, for our events or for cleanups or for whatever it might be, we're so much better together."
Over the course of the past year, 25 new businesses opened in the District, which covers the area from the river to 12th Street between Broadway and State. Lombardi said those businesses, part of more than 60 new openings in Adams County, show the potential of the area.
"I think it shows that people want to invest here," she said.
Quincy Axe Company was recognized as New Business of the Year, while the Calftown Corners conglomerate were presented the Economic Vitality Award for their contributions to bring the area of Eighth and State back to life.
The District's Promotions award was presented to the Relish Jar for their help in getting word out on District events. The Quincy Park District was named as the Organization of the Year for its works in keeping the downtown park areas clean and attractive for residents and guests.
The Ratskeller bar was given the Design award for the rustic, German-inspired design of the space, with a special mention of the late Ed Simbol for his work at the bar. Simbol passed away in Feb. 2022.
Individual awards were presented to Tommy Hendren, named as the Bob Mays Volunteer of the Year, with District Diplomat of the Year going to Carol Shaffer.
The District presented two additional Special Service Awards at this year's meeting. The organization recognized Kohl Wholesale and Rusty and Paula Williams of Revelry for their support through both time and supplies needed to make events such as the Blues in the District and Light the Park successful.
Lombardi said there are plans in progress for the new year, including increasing retail promotions through partnerships with the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. She said using social media platforms more effectively to get word out on events is going to be a goal for the District.
"Whether it's promoting District-wide events, or individual businesses having sales or promotions, we're trying to share all of that on our social media spaces. It will give people a single place to go and find out what they're interested in."
The District is also hoping for a major facelift as progress moves forward on the Sixth Street Promenade project. Craig said the City Council will hear about the newest developments with that work at Monday night's meeting.
"What people may not realize is that when the project began, we were looking at just Sixth Street from Maine to Hampshire," Craig said. "Now we're including Jail Alley, Parking Lot I, which covers things like the Quincy Axe Company and Thyme Square, and we're going all the way down to Vermont. Because of the grant we received, we were able to expand the vision to do this all at once. The dollar amount we need to complete the design work isn't a lot compared to the work that will be done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.