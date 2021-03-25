QUINCY — Dot Foods, Inc. is hosting local job fairs to fill at least 100 positions at its Mount Sterling warehouse.
Dot will host a job fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Holiday Inn Quincy, 4821 Oak Street.
There will be additional interview opportunities for Zoom interviews with John Bordewick, general manager of Dot’s Illinois warehouses, as well as on-site interviews at the Mount Sterling warehouse with Bordewick and warehouse employees.
In addition to the Quincy job fair, there will be another job fair from 1 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Dot Foods in Mount Sterling.
In an effort to meet increased demand and to attract the best candidates, Dot has committed to raising warehouse wages. Successful applicants could earn starting pay up to $22.35 per hour. Dot also offers benefits packages, three- and four-day work schedules, and additional performance-based pay opportunities.
Those interested in learning more about these positions may apply online at dotfoodscareers.com/now-hiring.