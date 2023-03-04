Mount Sterling, Ill. — The Tracy family continues to extend the legacy of leading the largest food industry redistributor as the company names a new chief executive.
Dick Tracy, the youngest child of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy, has been named the new CEO of Dot Foods. Tracy joined the family business in 1991 and has served as the Dot Foods' president since 2017.
"I am excited about this next chapter for our business," Tracy said. "We are seeing a lot of exciting growth, and it’s great to be in that position, especially coming off the turbulence of the pandemic and the subsequent recovery. We’re fortunate to have incredible leaders across Dot, and the changes and new roles we’re announcing today allow us to use their talents in new ways."
Tracy takes over as CEO from his older brother, Joe Tracy, who has taken on the job of CEO for Dot Family Holdings, the investment office of the Tracy family. DFH owns several companies, the largest of which is Dot Foods. Joe will work closely with older brother John Tracy, executive chairman of both DFH and Dot, to oversee the governance of the companies in the DFH portfolio. Both Joe and John will continue to play an active role in Dot Foods.
Tracy's promotion to CEO of Dot Foods means a new president for the company, as well. George Eversman has been a part of the Dot family for nearly 30 years, serving in a variety of sales and business development roles. As Dot's new president, Eversman is now responsible for the day-to-day management of the overall business.
"George is the first president of our company who is not a Tracy family member," Dick Tracy said. "My brothers and I often talk about how much we value being a family-owned and operated business. That has not changed. We’re committed to that and believe members of the third generation of our family will continue to grow their careers, take on more leadership roles and eventually hold positions on our executive team. But at this time in Dot’s story, George is without a doubt the best person for this job. His vast experience and proven track record of success will now benefit even more of our business."
Dot Foods will see several other shifts in the executive offices. Cullen Andrews has been promoted to executive vice president, taking on some of Eversman's former business development responsibilities. Andrews is a 20-year Dot employee and will now lead all channels of sales, customer service, and marketing.
Matt Holt will now be the vice president of distribution centers (DCs). He is responsible for Dot’s U.S. and Canada DCs and occupational health and safety team. He will also continue to lead the company’s culture initiatives.
Chris Landrum is the newly appointed vice president of warehouse, taking over corporate warehouse strategy, which includes equipment, automation, and warehouse operations. Landrum brings 15 years of experience to the role, having previously served as the general manager of Dot’s Chicago and Burley, Idaho, facilities. He also worked previously in both transportation and sales for the business.
The final new additions to Dot’s executive team are Lydia Miller, taking on the role of vice president of replenishment, and Mandi Clark, who replaces Holt as vice president of human resources.
Miller has been with Dot for more than 15 years, working previously in both accounting and replenishment before holding several leadership roles on the HR team. Clark is a 17-year Dot veteran who launched her career as an intern. After college, she joined the sales team and moved up the ranks to eventually lead customer service and development before making the move over to HR.
