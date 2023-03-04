New Dot Foods leadership

Dick Tracy (left) has been promoted to CEO of Dot Foods, while George Eversman (right) will assume to role of president for the company.

 courtesy of Dot Foods

Mount Sterling, Ill. — The Tracy family continues to extend the legacy of leading the largest food industry redistributor as the company names a new chief executive.

Dick Tracy, the youngest child of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy, has been named the new CEO of Dot Foods. Tracy joined the family business in 1991 and has served as the Dot Foods' president since 2017.

