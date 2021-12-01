MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods, Inc. corporate headquarters in Mount Sterling was the first stop Wednesday on a tour of the company’s facilities to honor and thank the drivers of Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), an affiliate of Dot Foods.
The tour features a custom-designed trailer to make the appreciation public as the truck makes its way down the road. The trailer will tour all twelve of Dot’s U.S. distribution centers, starting with the headquarters stop on Wednesday, where the trailer will be on display through Dec. 7.
In a release, Dot Transportation said they, like most carriers, are coming off of two of the most challenging years for the company. That made the timing just right to do something special for the company’s more than 1,600 drivers. Four of the fleet’s drivers have logged more than four million miles of driving; 33 drivers have logged over three million miles; 92 drivers have logged two million plus miles of driving, and 454 drivers have logged one million miles.
DTI president Bryan Langston said the mileage totals are a testament to the skill and professionalism of the company’s drivers.
“We are proud to recognize our drivers with this trailer,” Langston said. “Especially after the way they’ve embraced all the challenges of the last two years. DTI has the best drivers out there, who all play a critical role in keeping our country fed.”
With 45 years behind the wheel for DTI, Dick Kramberg is DTI’s longest tenured driver, logging nearly five million miles on the road.
“I just want to do my job out on the road,” Kramberg said. “DTI lets me do that. They have good benefits and insurance and profit sharing and really good people. That’s why I’ve stayed all this time. This trailer for drivers was a really nice surprise. I never expected anything like that.”
The driver appreciation trailer is the newest of the company’s custom designs. In recent years, DTI also added four military-themed trailers to its fleet that were created to honor members of the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present.
