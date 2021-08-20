QUINCY — The Drakewood subdivision on Quincy’s northeast side is expanding again as Dale Kooontz Builder works to add 17 new homes with its Phase III project.
Just south of Koch’s Lane off of North 30th, Drakewood is currently comprised of approximately 75 lots. The new work is being done on the west side of the current subdivision.
Tim Koontz, president of Dale Koontz Builder, said this phase of construction is seen as an opportunity to finish a neighborhood that has proven to be quite popular.
“We knew that there were a limited number of building lots in Quincy available for new homes, especially smaller homes,” Koontz said, “and there are also very few developers investing in residential building lots. This gives us an opportunity to build some new homes — although we are allowing customers to use the builder of their choice, so we will likely not build all these homes.”
Koontz said with building materials and labor costs in fluctuation, there are a number of factors that go into the pricing for the lots and houses. The Drakewood Phase III project has lots that can allow homes as small as 1,200 square feet for single-story and 1,500 square feet for two stories.
“Several other neighborhoods with lots available have minimum sizes of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet,” he said. “At 1,200 square feet, this will allow a custom home buyer to control costs if a smaller home fits their lifestyle. Ultimately, the cost of these homes will be determined by a number of factors beyond size, including the exterior features and the selections that are made for interior finish materials.”
One of the points that Koontz mentioned as being attractive to buyers has been the subdivision location. The new expansion connects to an already-established neighborhood that’s not far from Quincy’s east-end amenities and is close to the Bill Klingner Trail.
Even as this project is underway, the company continues to look at opportunities that may present themselves for future development.
“Subdivision development is a long, slow process, often taking many years to sell out a subdivision,” Koontz said. “The timing of our next project will likely depend on the demand for building lots in Quincy. We do own another parcel on the southeast side of Quincy that has the potential to be another great residential neighborhood.”