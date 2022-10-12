QUINCY — To mark National Manufacturing Month, the Great River Economic Foundation is hosting a number of events throughout the month of October.
GREDF has partnered with Gardner-Denver/Ingersoll Rand and Titan International to offer manufacturing tours to school counselors, as well bringing back the Tri-State MakerFest for high school juniors and seniors.
On Oct. 18, Hollister-Whitney Elevator Co. will host a press conference at 9:45 a.m. at their Quincy location, 2603 N. 24th St. The event will feature addresses from Workforce Innovation Board director Blanche Shoup, a Manufacturing Day Proclamation from Salvador Garza of the Office of Regional Economic Development at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and remarks from Quincy mayor Mike Troup and GREDF president Kyle Moore.
The Tri-State MakerFest will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. From 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the MakerFest will be open for students, with the public invited to attend after 1:30 p.m. The event will be highlighted by a S.T.E.A.M. Roller Coaster Build Competition between five teams, taking place at 11 a.m. during the Student Open House.
Local businesses from the manufacturing sector that will be on hand include Gardner-Denver, Hollister-Whitney, Manchester Tank, Titan International, and Knapheide Manufacturing among many others. For interested businesses, space is still available at the Tri-State MakerFest.
MakerFest is sponsored by Dot Foods, and in partnership with GREDF, John Wood Community College, the Workforce Innovation Board of Western IL, and the West Central Region Education for Employment System 240 / Quincy Area Vocational & Technical Center.
