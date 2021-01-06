FORT MADISON, Iowa — Farm & Home Supply will soon be opening its 13th store, in Fort Madison, according to officials of the Quincy, Ill.-based company.
The newly remodeled store will be at 4810 Avenue O (the former location of Shopko) in Fort Madison, and is expected to open during the first half of 2021.
After renovations, the new Farm & Home Supply store will feature 65,000 square feet, which will include a power equipment full-service center and in-store/curbside pickup areas. The store will carry major brands such as Carhartt, Cub Cadet, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Stihl and Under Armour.
The new Farm & Home site expects to fill about 40 full and part-time positions. The store will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“We are excited to join the Fort Madison community,” Farm & Home owner Adam Bowles said. “We are also grateful to be able to provide more retail options and jobs in the area.”
A grand opening date will be announced at a later date.
The Fort Madison store will join Keokuk as Farm & Home sites in Iowa. Along with Quincy, Illinois locations include Alton, Jacksonville, Havana, Jerseyville and two in Springfield. Missouri sites are Hannibal, Cottleville and High Ridge.