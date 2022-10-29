QUINCY — Crowds began showing up right when the doors opened at 4:30 p.m. for the Quincy Public School Foundation's Night to Dream Big Food Truck Festival.
This year's festival moved down Maine Street to the parking lot of Quincy High School, instead of Flinn Memorial Stadium. The move was a matter of planning for the best with the Blue Devils football team.
"We had the potential to have a playoff game, so while we were planning, we didn't want to have a delay in getting information out or worry about a change," said Lindsay Knudson, QPS Foundation special events and fundraising coordinator. "We wanted to be able to do the food truck festival, so we just moved. We have a great spot here, though, too."
Knudson said the QHS lot offered plenty of space for the five vendors — 8te Open, Operation Sugar Addicts, Little Tribe Pizza, Big Bros BBQ, and Wink's Drinks — and the location wasn't far from the "Haunted Halls" event at the Junior High.
The Food Truck Festival is the kick-off of the "Dine to Dream Big" week leading up to the "Night to Dream Big" gala on Nov. 4.
"For the next week, we'll have two restaurants each day for the "Dine to Dream Big" part of the campaign," Knudson said. "We wanted to have something in the morning and something more in the afternoon or evening each day so people would be able to show support on their own schedule."
The "Dine to Dream Big" sponsor restaurants will each have donations being made to the Foundation. Saturday will see Calftown Café and Dunnbelly hosting the event. Thrive Nutrition and Texas Roadhouse will be raising funds on Sunday, with Wink's Drinks and Culvers handling the tasks on Halloween.
Electric Fountain Brewing and Little Caesars will host the efforts on Tuesday before Carter's Coffee Bar and Tiramisu take over on Wednesday. Thursday sees Bailey's Coffee House & Fudge Shop and Kelly's will cover the fundraising. Finally, on Friday, Broadway Nutrition will have the last fundraiser before the gala on Friday evening.
Knudson said the Foundation is also kicking off the silent auction portion of the fundraising efforts at the Food Truck Festival.
"With over 300 items up for the silent auction, there's going to be something for everyone," she said.
Knudson said the Foundation is appreciative of the support shown from the community in helping raise funds that get directed right back into the Quincy Public School system.
"We had 25 grants submitted this fall, ranging from $200 requests to a $25,000 request," Knudson said. "The committee is still working through those with the funds we have, which includes some COVID funds. We work closely with the administration to make sure they're okay with the funds we're giving out and making sure they don't have those project dollars coming from somewhere else."
"We're just so appreciative of the community's support," she continued. "Even right here, all the food trucks coming out here, all the eateries helping next week, everyone coming out here to join us tonight, it means so much to so many. We like to give as many people as possible a chance to come out and show that support, because they know they're giving back to the schools through the Foundation."
A complete schedule for the "Dine to Dream Big" locations can be found at the Quincy Public Schools Foundation Facebook page. For more information on the QPS Foundation or to purchase tickets for the Night to Dream Big gala, please visit qpsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.