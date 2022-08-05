QUINCY — After nearly a decade operating from homes and vans, Golden Bridges, Inc., moved into office space on Aug. 1 to give the organization better tools to do its work.
"We are so appreciative to Amy Schmiedeskamp for allowing us to borrow meeting space at the Olive Branch," Suzanne Ellerbrock, Golden Bridges co-owner, said. "It was key to our growth as a company and as owner-partners."
With the new office space, the organization will be better equipped to hold staff meetings, staff training, and work together in the same office.
Beginning at the start of the month, Golden Bridges can be found at 3701 East Lake Center, Suite 7, in Quincy. The office is part of the QuincyWorx shared office space. Golden Bridges is a senior and specialty move management company, providing solutions and assistance to those in transition. In a release announcing the move, Golden Bridges said current future plans for the company include establishing three branch offices across the tri-state area in the next five years.
"QuincyWorx was just the right fit for us," Nancy Waters, Golden Bridges co-owner and treasurer said. "This space allows us to consolidate office space and storage, and gives our team easy access to the supplies they need to do their jobs."
Waters added that Golden Bridges has been considering this for a couple of years, and the timing was finally right.
Ellerbrock credited QuincyWorx's Rick Ellerman and Craig Moncey for making the move as easy as possible.
"Their assistance and responsiveness as building managers made the process so easy for us as new tenants," Ellerbrock said.
The Golden Bridges office will be open to the public by appointment and used by owners and staff on a daily basis.
For more information on services offered or to make an appointment, please visit goldenbridges4you.com or call 888-922-6368.
