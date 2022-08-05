QUINCY — After nearly a decade operating from homes and vans, Golden Bridges, Inc., moved into office space on Aug. 1 to give the organization better tools to do its work.

"We are so appreciative to Amy Schmiedeskamp for allowing us to borrow meeting space at the Olive Branch," Suzanne Ellerbrock, Golden Bridges co-owner, said. "It was key to our growth as a company and as owner-partners."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.