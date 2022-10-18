Manufacturing Month

Hollister-Whitney Director of Operations Ed Trone, center, makes a point during a Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, facility tour to help kick off the Great River Economic Development Foundation's celebration of October as Manufacturing Month. A press conference and the tour emphasized career opportunities available in manufacturing.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Seeing is believing when it comes to understanding today’s expectations and opportunities in manufacturing.

So area teachers, counselors and leaders along with a handful of students toured Quincy manufacturer Hollister-Whitney on Tuesday to help the Great River Economic Development Foundation kick off its celebration of October as Manufacturing Month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.