QUINCY — Seeing is believing when it comes to understanding today’s expectations and opportunities in manufacturing.
So area teachers, counselors and leaders along with a handful of students toured Quincy manufacturer Hollister-Whitney on Tuesday to help the Great River Economic Development Foundation kick off its celebration of October as Manufacturing Month.
“One reason we celebrate Manufacturing Month is so we can let folks know it’s not the manufacturing of yesterday,” Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois Director Blanche Shoup said. “Today’s manufacturers require great skills, knowledge, thinking ability, problem-solving, reading, math — all those great skills we think about in any job.”
Another Manufacturing Month event, the Tri-State MakerFest, takes place Thursday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, giving area students and residents an opportunity to get to know local employers. The student open house begins at 9 a.m., with the public welcome at 1:30 p.m.
“This event connects our manufacturing and logistics companies and skilled trades with students and residents who are looking for career opportunities in our community,” GREDF President Kyle Moore said.
John Wood Community College partners with more than 90 manufacturing companies across the region, and an expansion project underway at its Workforce Development Center will support employer and employee needs decades into the future.
“It’s important we take this month to celebrate the contribution of what they do,” JWCC President Mike Elbe said. “We need to do it every month.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said some 4,500 Quincyans — more than 10% of the city’s population — work in manufacturing jobs that offer strong benefits and a safe environment.
“We would like to see our manufacturing sector continue to grow with companies like Hollister-Whitney and others here that are creating products that are not only used in our local market in Quincy and Adams County but used throughout the country and even internationally,” Troup said during a press conference prior to the tour.
“Quincy has an impact well beyond our borders because of the staff and the organizations that we have in manufacturing that are able to make a product that continues to be in strong demand.”
Hollister-Whitney product has been in demand since it was established in Quincy in 1906.
“Our parent company, Vantage Elevation, is proud to continue that tradition with additional capital investment at our facility here with over $2 million spent in 2022 in capital equipment alone,” Hollister-Whitney General Manager Reza Tanha said. “We look for that to continue.”
