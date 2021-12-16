QUINCY — The new owners of a Quincy veterinarian and pet boarding business are reminding pet owners that a check-up may be the best gift to give this Christmas, especially for new pets being gifted.
Dr. Dallas Duncan-Klauser and business manager Kayla Reinbach took over the Animal Medical Clinics of Quincy and Bed and Biscuit Dog Hotel in July following the retirement of Dr. Robert Reich.
Duncan-Klauser has more than eight years experience as a vet, working with animals of all sizes from cats and dogs to horses and livestock. She said that ensuring pets are getting the care they need is important for all pets, regardless of age.
"An exam and up to date vaccinations are very important to keep your new pet healthy," Duncan-Klauser said. "No matter what stage of life your pet is in, we are able to provide them with excellent medical care," she added.
More information on the clinic's services, including information on boarding at the Bed and Biscuit Dog Hotel, can be found at amcquincy.com. For veterinary services, call 217-222-8383. For pet boarding, call 217-223-0963.
