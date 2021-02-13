QUINCY — What do a mechanical engineering graduate from Purdue University, an 18-year-old girl who just graduated from high school in Maywood, Mo., and a U.S. Marine Corps corporal returning home from the Pacific Theater during World War II all have in common?
Larry Jochem, Charlie Doan, Glenda Durst and many others all had long, unique careers at the Quincy Paper Box Co. in Quincy. It wasn’t just the shoe boxes, or shirt boxes or jewelry boxes the company made. The boxes that all of them had a special role in were the beautiful, heart-shaped valentine candy boxes. The company created valentine boxes from 1928 to 1991. Even though the old building that housed the Quincy Paper Box Co. has been deteriorating for years, the memories of working for this close-knit company remains very much alive in the minds and hearts of the people who made the company so successful.
Larry Jochem
When he was very young, Larry Jochem used to spend his summers and winter vacations at the Quincy Paper Box Co. The company was established in 1917 by Larry Jochem’s grandfather, Lawrence Joseph Jochem, and his father, Paul Lawrence Jochem.
Prior to forming the corporation in 1917, there was a company known as the Quincy Box and Printing Co. that went out of business in 1916. The founders of Quincy Paper Box Co. bought some of the equipment from the former company and used it in their new company.
In the early days of the Quincy Paper Box Co., the principal product was shoe boxes, which represented about 75% of the total production and went to Morris Bros. Shoe Co. in Quincy. Morris used boxes from 1917 to 1929 when it went out of business.
Prior to 1929 QPB turned its attention to the manufacture of candy boxes, particularly the very fancy kind that were sold in large quantities during the Roaring ’20s. During the ’30s and ’40s, QPB was making almost daily deliveries of other boxes to the Pierson Garment Co. in Quincy, a manufacturer of shirts, dresses and undergarments.
In 1948-49 QPB turned its attention to a new item, the Valentine heart box. In 1958 a new addition was added to the plant, that being used solely for the production of valentine heart boxes, Jochem said.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University in 1971, he went to work full time at Quincy Paper Box Co.
Jochem had numerous jobs at the company. He purchased foil papers for the valentine boxes from Hampden Papers in Holyoke, Mass. He was in charge of ordering the yards and yards of various colored ribbon that the sewing machines pleated and stitched onto the boxes. Another of the many other products needed for the production of the boxes was glue.
“We purchased 55-gallon drums of glue and usually went through three drums a week,” Jochem said.
He also worked in the shipping department and made sure the rail cars were properly filled. Valentine boxes were shipped all over the country to various candy manufacturers such as Brock Candy Co. of Chattanooga, Tenn.; See’s Candies, Los Angeles; and J.G. McDonald Chocolate Co., Salt Lake City.
“I remember we shipped rail cars full of valentine boxes to Salt Lake City Utah, because of four candy companies located there,” he said.
Charlie Doan
Charlie Doan enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 right before his 18th birthday. His daughter, Janet Doan Green, recalls he was on the USS Missouri in the China Sea for the signing of the peace treaty as the Japanese surrendered to end WWII. When Charlie Doan came home from WWII to his hometown of Quincy, he set out to look for a job. He discovered Quincy Paper Box Co. was hiring at the time. Doan became a manager for the valentine box line as well as all the numerous boxes they manufactured.
He traveled to conventions and to many candy companies across the company. After receiving their input, he returned to Quincy with these special orders.
There “were three women who designed the sample valentine boxes. We would send these beautiful handmade sample boxes by mail to all these companies. Then they would pick the ones they wanted and our plant would produce them,” Doan, now 95, remembers. “It was a wonderful company to work for, with a lot of wonderful people working as a team. The key is to make the buyer something they really like and to give them a little more than they ask for.”
Glenda Durst
Glenda Durst was just 18 years old when she started working at the Quincy Paper Box Co. in 1964. She and her girlfriends would carpool to the company from Maywood, Mo. She remembers the million yards of satin ribbon, the luxurious red velvet, satin and printed cotton material which covered the boxes and the stencil machines that added gold lettering to the thousands of valentine boxes.
Using the tall stapling machine, she attached the plastic, and then later on, silk flowers to the top of the boxes. Most of these flowers were shipped to the box plant from Hong Kong.
Durst worked 27 years at the company and made $1.25 an hour when she started.
Karen Dyer and Barb Nixon
Karen Dyer knows all about those beautiful, heart-shaped Valentine boxes. She created them for 11 years, gluing and stapling flowers to the boxes after her friend, Barb Nixon, glued the satin on them. Nixon also added the flat bows and ribbons to the daily average of 21,000 finished boxes that came down the four assembly lines. That’s more than 5 million boxes in the 11-month production period.
“I’d add different colored flowers to the boxes, red, pink, yellow and sometimes blue,” Dyer said. “We made all kinds of valentine boxes, ones that looked like a man’s suit and even gingham ones that held little doggie treats.”
Dyer said the company used to purchase some of its fine foil papers from mills in Switzerland and Austria.
Linda Stutheit
In 1974, Linda Stutheit’s neighbor told her that the Quincy Paper Box Co. was hiring, and she took on a job with an interesting title.
“I was a ‘necker,’” Stutheit laughed. “The box would travel down the belt and the necker would rotate the bottom of the box upside down. Every valentine box was handmade and that’s what made our company so special. There were the sewing department, the bow department, the beautiful materials, and all the fancy lace that adorned the boxes.”
One day Stutheit asked for the scraps of the beautiful materials that were going to be thrown away. She asked one of her friends if something could be made from these scraps. Her friend made a beautiful quilt for her that she still cherishes.
“We made all kinds of specialty boxes like Halloween boxes, Mother’s and Father’s Day boxes, Christmas boxes and Easter boxes,” she said.
Some of the large valentine boxes were shipped to England and some even were delivered to various governors in the United States.
“Quincy Paper Box Co. was such an awesome place to work,” Stutheit said. “I can still feel the spirit of the place every time I drive by the empty building.”
The Quincy Paper Box Co.may no longer exist, but the art of creating those exquisite valentine boxes of an era gone by will never be forgotten by the people who worked there.
The merchant from the Disney movie “Aladdin” once said, “Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts.” Larry Jochem, Charlie Doan, Glenda Durst, Karen Dyer, Barb Dixon and Linda Stutheit would respectfully disagree.