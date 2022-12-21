Loading up the sleighs

Employees of Knapheide Manufacturing load one of the company's KUV utility vehicles with gifts for residents at Quincy's Illinois Veterans Home.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Residents at the Illinois Veterans Home were surprised Tuesday with an early visit from Santa and his helpers from Knapheide Manufacturing as company employees donated gifts to 140 residents at the Home.

Employees loaded two utility vehicles full of gifts for the sixth year, and were joined by Mike Dailing, Knapheide's corporate safety manager dressed as Santa. Along with the presents, the residents received cards from students at Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.