QUINCY — Residents at the Illinois Veterans Home were surprised Tuesday with an early visit from Santa and his helpers from Knapheide Manufacturing as company employees donated gifts to 140 residents at the Home.
Employees loaded two utility vehicles full of gifts for the sixth year, and were joined by Mike Dailing, Knapheide's corporate safety manager dressed as Santa. Along with the presents, the residents received cards from students at Thomas S. Baldwin Elementary.
"The community sees how important it is to support us and our residents," said Sara Colgrove at the Veterans Home. "Long-term care can get you stuck in the same daily routine. Providing something like this makes for a special day."
Ashli Hoover, fleet solution analyst at Knapheide and co-organizer of the company's Veterans Tree, said taking Santa was a late change in plans since the volunteers weren't able to meet face to face with veterans in the last few years.
"We found out last minute that we would be able to meet with the residents, and luckily we had Mike and a Santa suit," Hoover said.
In a release, Knapheide noted that not all of the gifts were necessities for residents, but many requested items included stapled like snacks and clothing items.
"Many of the residents we adopt have no family," Hoover said. "Seeing their excitement over items that seem so small was a great way to wrap up this year’s campaign.
It was a unique opportunity for us to say thank you to a special group of people," she added, "and I hope that our gifts remind them that they are not forgotten or taken for granted."
