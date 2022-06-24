QUINCY — Safety and service were the key messages Thursday at Manchester Tank, where production shut down for the day so that employees could learn more about maintaining a safe workplace, as well as paid volunteer opportunities throughout the country.
And, to top it all off, employees and their families were treated to a barbecue dinner.
General Manager Corrie Eifert said all 385 Manchester Tank employees at the Wismann Lane plant would take part in the safety training.
“Our health and safety program is very important to us,” Eifert said. “It’s a fundamental principle that we live by.”
Manchester Tank is currently operating two shifts: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Eifert said the goal of the safety program is to reduce the number of “near misses.”
“We do a lot of internal monitoring of our safety program,” Eifert said. “We look for leading indicators, not lagging indicators. By leading indicators I mean, I want to know when we almost had an incident, but nobody got hurt.”
Eifert’s managerial team reviews each incident weekly and looks for corrective actions to keep employees safe.
“We started looking at that a few years back, and at that time we reported 10,” he said. “This year, halfway through the year, we’ve reported 128.”
The service message was delivered by David Marks, head of business development for Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization founded 11 years ago in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, Mo. Competitive pitmasters from nine different states served 120,000 meals over two weeks to displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a 13-day period.
Marks was one of those pitmasters.
“An amazing experience, it really was, considering we didn’t really have a plan for that one,” Marks said.
By partnering with Operation BBQ Relief, Manchester Tank President Nancy Chamblee, has offered her employees three paid volunteer days a year. If they so choose, Manchester workers can volunteer their service at a disaster relief site and be paid for it.
“That’s one of the reasons we’re here today,” said Marks, who was headed to Atlanta to be with family after the Thursday dinner. “But we also know that the folks making these propane tanks need to know just how important their work is to relief efforts.”
