QUINCY — The U.S. Department of Labor issued more than $40,000 in fines to a Quincy restaurant owner for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division reviewed payroll records of Maya Restaurants, Inc., operating as Maya Mexican Restaurant. The investigation looked at records from Nov. 11, 2018 through Nov. 7, 2020, and determined workers did not receive overtime pay at the time-and-a-half rate required. The investigation also found that some workers weren't even earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The Division found 11 cooks, dishwashers, servers, and one non-exempt salaried manager were affected.

