QUINCY — The U.S. Department of Labor issued more than $40,000 in fines to a Quincy restaurant owner for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division reviewed payroll records of Maya Restaurants, Inc., operating as Maya Mexican Restaurant. The investigation looked at records from Nov. 11, 2018 through Nov. 7, 2020, and determined workers did not receive overtime pay at the time-and-a-half rate required. The investigation also found that some workers weren't even earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The Division found 11 cooks, dishwashers, servers, and one non-exempt salaried manager were affected.
After the owner, Rigoberto Cobain, failed to reach a compliance agreement with the Wage and Hour Division, the DOL filed suit on Nov. 10, 2021. On Jan. 18, 2023, Judge Sue Myerscough issued a consent order and judgment to resolve the litigation. The order requires Maya Restaurant and Cobain to do the following:
• Immediately pay $15,000 in back wages and $15,000 in liquidated damages within 120 days.
• Pay a civil penalty of $12,500 within 180 days.
• Provide the last-known contact information for employees owned wages.
• Display a poster of the Fair Labor Standards Act requirements in both English and Spanish.
• Display a copy of the consent order and judgment for a period of at least 180 days.
• Comply with the FLSA at all current and future locations operated by the company and/or Cobain in Illinois and Missouri.
• Maintain accurate time and payroll records.
Wage and Hour District Director James Yochim, based in St. Louis, said wage violations are far too common in the restaurant industry, often hurting some of the most vulnerable workers who may not even know their rights under federal wage laws.
"Every dollar restored for workers represents justice for those wrongly denied their rightful wages by a business operator who shortchanged them," Yochim said.
