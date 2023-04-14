QUINCY — Quincy’s downtown bookstore has a new owner.
Enchanted Books, previously known as Codex Books, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday. Jennifer Tournear was the general manager of Codex Books and decided to buy the bookstore after the previous owner had to put it up for sale.
“I grew up loving books, I come from a family that loves books and I have four kids who grew up on every book available,” Tournear said. “It broke my heart it would have to close and no longer be here.”
Tournear reached out to the community and asked what changes they wanted to see. She said the biggest request was expanding the children’s department, so she got to work.
“I felt like it was lacking in specific age groups so I really wanted to elaborate on that all the way to the baby items up to our young adults and teens,” she said. “I just really felt like I wanted to find something for whoever came through that door.”
She also made a few changes to the set-up of the building. The children’s department is bigger, tables and fixtures were moved and most noticeable is the window painting reading "Enchanted Books."
Her four girls helped come up with the new store name.
The family was running a generator trying to come up with a name. A few they liked were "The Book Nook" and "Maine Street Book."
However, the girls were listening to Taylor Swift, and her song "Enchanted" came on. Tournear explains her girls are huge Swift fans, and her girls said they should name the store "Enchanted Books." At first she didn’t agree.
“I was like that sounds like a kid’s bookstore name, but then it kind of grew on you,” Tournear said. “The kids really liked 'Enchanted.' It kind of stuck, and the kids loved it.”
The store has both new and used books available. Tournear explained the new books come from publishers and the used books come from the community. Right now the bookstore has an abundance of used books.
“We’re probably looking at buybacks in the fall, but we’ll put an announcement out that anyone is welcome to come in and we will either do cash or store credit,” she said.
“So pretty much anyone that’s wanting to get rid of their used books that are in new or like new condition we will use them and sell them.”
New to the bookstore is a local interest area where local authors are highlighted. Tournear explains that the work is sold on consignment, meaning 60% of the book’s sales go to the author and 40% goes to the bookstore.
One thing Tournear is excited about is getting to know people and one way she plans to do that is through events. She says she’s gotten a lot of great ideas from people.
“A lot of people have wanted children’s events, so we’re wanting to bring storytime on Saturdays for the kids area, maybe some crafts things like that,” Tournear said.
She’s also considering movie and game nights.
“A lot of people had game night ideas where people would bring their own game boards and we’d have stations set up and you could learn different games,” she said. “I thought that was cool.”
Although the bookstore is opening back up again, the drink menu is on hold for now. The Adams County Health Department is working to get everything switched over to Enchanted Books. She’s also looking to consolidate the menu and focus on most popular drinks. It’s estimated that the drink menu will be back in a few weeks.
The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The bookstore will have special cookies for the event and freebies from publishers. Most importantly, Tournear is excited to meet fellow readers and make sure their needs are being met.
Enchanted Books is at 532 Maine Street. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
