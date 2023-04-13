New homes coming to downtown Quincy

Construction crews are moving quickly on the new development of townhome apartments at Eighth and Jersey. Brewhaus Townhomes will feature 34 market-rate apartments, with the first phase coming available later this year.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — With the need for all levels of housing being top of the mind in Quincy and the surrounding areas, one development is moving full speed ahead to meet one of those market demands.

Brewhaus Townhomes will be a 34-unit development on the southeast corner of Eighth and Jersey streets. Each of the units will be identical, with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, office space and a one-car garage. The projected space of the townhomes is 1,864 square feet.

