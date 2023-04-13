QUINCY — With the need for all levels of housing being top of the mind in Quincy and the surrounding areas, one development is moving full speed ahead to meet one of those market demands.
Brewhaus Townhomes will be a 34-unit development on the southeast corner of Eighth and Jersey streets. Each of the units will be identical, with two bedrooms, two and a half baths, office space and a one-car garage. The projected space of the townhomes is 1,864 square feet.
Max Dancer with Happel, Inc., is already handling the leasing side of the project, even as foundations are being poured.
"The last thing you want to do is wait until the final stage of the project to start leasing them out," Dancer said. "One of the big benefits here is the developers, the contractors, with everyone being local, I can pick up the phone with a question and get answers almost immediately."
Dancer said the cost for the townhomes is expected to be around $2,070 a month, or about $1.11 per square foot.
"I know the price seems high at first glance," he said, "but you're renting an 1800-plus-square-foot home. If you rent a 900-square-foot apartment, you're going to be looking at about $900 a month, so about the same price per square foot. But then you add amenities like new HVAC, brand new plumbing, plus low maintenance and utilities expenses, it makes more sense."
Dancer said the construction crews doing the work are all local companies, and most of the construction materials are coming from local sources, as supply chains allow.
The lot being developed is the one that went through an Ameren remediation project that began in 2010. The work involved removing contaminated soil from the site, which was formerly a gas manufacturing plant that shuttered in 1943. That project lasted nearly two years at an estimated cost of $20-30 million.
"Any big development like this, there's a lot of work that goes on before a shovel touches dirt," Dancer said. "That involves looking at all sorts of things, including information from the EPA to make sure everything was completed to the standard needed."
Bret Austin, co-owner of Dick Brothers Brewery and the Ratskeller bar at Tenth and York and a local real estate developer, said it's "phenomenal" to see the commitment to turn the empty field into homes.
"Who would argue against turning a vacant lot into a multi-million dollar home project," Austin said. "We have a lot of housing needs, at all levels, and that includes condo and townhomes, exactly like this."
Austin noted that a younger generation of professionals aren't always interested in big houses on large lots that require them to do the yardwork and upkeep
"It's worth noting that the developers are also taking a big chance here," he said. "They're investing to build these homes in the hopes that additional development will happen to make area values match that investment."
Developments like the Calftown Corners project, the Dick Brothers Brewery, and the Pear Tree Villa properties demonstrate that the Historic German District just south of the main downtown area is ripe for this kind of growth, according to Austin.
"All of these projects, along with existing businesses like the Scoreboard at Eighth and York and Down Home Pub at Ninth and State, it all just stitches the whole area together into one great community," he said.
The Brewhaus Townhomes development has been a topic at Quincy City Hall in recent weeks. The City Council has committed to putting nearly $1 million in combined funds from TIF money and the American Recovery Plan Act funds into the infrastructure around the project.
Dancer said the city's funding will go to work on portions outside the current perimeter fence on the lot. Those funds will be used to improve city rights-of-way, streets, curbs, sidewalks and approaches to driveways.
"If things like TIFs and enterprise zones didn't exist, developments like this probably wouldn't happen because of the added expenses," Dancer said. "You really need some type of incentive to get people in to keep these historic homes and buildings standing, and part of that is drawing more investment to keep growing the overall base."
Along with the Brewhaus Townhomes, TIF funds have been earmarked to help create the Sixth Street Promenade in the area centered between Maine and Hampshire on North Sixth Street and the redevelopment of the Illinois State Bank building at Sixth and Hampshire.
"This is what the TIF funds were intended for," Dancer said. "It's not to pay for the projects in total, but to show the community's commitment to bringing in these developments."
Austin said that current projections show that the Quincy area will need between 1,500 and 2,000 homes of various types over the next 10 to 15 years.
"This is a good start on that path," he said. "This will be a great tool to help companies in recruiting young, up-and-coming professionals to the community."
The first townhomes are expected to be filled in late August, with the whole project targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2024. For more information, visit brewhausquincy.com.
