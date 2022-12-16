Napoli's Italian Bistro

Napoli's Italian Restaurant is now open inside the Atrium Hotel on Third in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — There's a new offering on the menu for those in and around the Quincy area craving authentic Italian cuisine.

"We are an authentic Italian restaurant," said Vito Elecci, who serves as manager at Napoli's Italian Restaurant, as well as working in the kitchen and covering tables. "We make everything fresh. We make our own pizzas, our pasta, our own bread. We cook fresh every day. We want to always serve the freshest food, that's what we're all about."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.