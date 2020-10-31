QUINCY — Renovation work at the Patio restaurant is well underway, stripping much of the historic Quincy landmark down to its studs. But new owner Ryan Jude Tanner, who with his husband bought the restaurant and iconic Hotel Elkton at the corner of Fourth and Jersey earlier this year, says the work cannot be completed without the public’s help.
“The Patio is bound to its DNA, and that’s the people,” Tanner said. “That’s the stories of celebrating people’s successes, mourning the loss of loved ones, the great business deals that have been executed and signed at the Patio. We are changing so much, but the DNA is staying the same.”
To help preserve those stories and memories, Tanner’s production company, Tanninger Entertainment, is beginning production of a documentary film that will be shot over the next few months.
“We’re trying to capture those stories, those love stories, of all the people we’ve heard from over the last six months,” Tanner said. “It’s been so touching, and I think this is really unique to Quincy and to the Patio.”
A local camera crew from Stark Studios is filming. Anyone interested in sharing their stories from the Patio can email Jeff Johnson at jeff@tanniger.com.
“We want to sit down and hear what they have to say and learn why the Patio has meant so much to them and really begin to tell the story that belongs to the people of Quincy,” Tanner said.
He is particularly hopeful to hear from anyone who might have memories of his great-grandmother, Velma “Tennessee” Gardner, who worked at the restaurant from 1959 through the early 1990s, and he added that the health and safety of anyone being recorded will be top priority.
“They’re going to be very mindful of the pandemic that we are in, so we are following all CDC guidelines and protocols,” Tanner said.
Tanner looks to announce more information about hiring at the restaurant in coming days. He added he expects to have more information later this year about a potential opening date for the restaurant.
“Ryan Fisher has been our contractor, and Christina Cane of Klingner and Associates is serving as our architect,” Tanner said. “When we first purchased this, we kind of thought we would turn on the light things and clean things up and open up. But one little thing led to another thing and then that led to a complete and total demo of the space. So, for good or for bad, we went back to the original intent of the architect and the architecture of the 1920s, which has been very inspiring to us.”
He said some of the details would pleasantly surprise some longtime patrons. Though much of the restaurant space is being rebuilt, Tanner said preserving the iconic architecture has been a primary goal.
“From the outside, it’s just a cool building, but what we’ve discovered inside has been extraordinary,” Tanner said. “From the original terrazzo floors, to windows that were in what used to be the big event space room on the south side of the building that have not been seen since 1950.”