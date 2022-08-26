QUINCY — A new service to offer help to residents of Quincy and Adams County with a wide array of tasks has been launched.
JustTasking is a service to connect those who need help with "Taskers" in various arenas such as in-home furniture assembly, pick-up and delivery service, lawn care, and furniture moving, to name a few.
JustTasking founder and CEO Jarid Jones said the mission of the service is to help users reduce their personal and profession to-do lists and help increase overall productivity.
"As we continue to invest in the growth of our community, I believe in recognizing the value of time and how we recognize the importance of saving time," Jarid Jones said.
Users can create a free account at justtasking.com and choose from a number of different tasks, then schedule a local Tasker. The platform will be accessible using the booking portal or by text messaging to pair the best Tasker with the customer for the best outcome.
"JustTasking will provide users an opportunity to accomplish more while also supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs," Jones said. "We want to help people get their time back while helping small businesses grow."
For more information or to create a free account, please visit justtasking.com and click "Let's Go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.