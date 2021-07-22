QUINCY — Herbal Remedies Dispensary in Quincy has announced that a New York-based company has taken steps to purchase the company and is expected to complete the acquisition later this year.
Ayr Wellness has started the process to buy the Quincy-based cannabis dispensary company. Herbal Remedies owners Bob Lansing and Christine Wildrick said in a statement they accepted an offer of $30 million for their company, including $10 million in stock, $12 million in seller notes, and $8 million cash. Lansing, 72, and Wildrick, 60, cited a desire to retire as the driving force behind the decision.
“Bob and I have devoted the past seven and a half years growing and operating Herbal Remedies," Wildrick said in a statement. "During that time, we put much of our personal lives on hold and made Herbal Remedies our focus. We both are looking forward to doing more of the things we enjoy, such as hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending more time with family and friends."
Ayr Wellness have said they have no immediate plans to make changes to operations at the two Herbal Remedies locations in Quincy, including retaining more than 50 employees. Herbal Remedies first opened a medicinal dispensary in 2015. Following the legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis sales, the location expanded to include a recreational sales. A second, recreational-only location was opened in August 2020.
Jonathan Sandelman, chairman and chief executive of Ayr Wellness, credited Herbal Remedies for building a strong reputation.
"The team at Herbal Remedies has done a tremendous job in Quincy, building a fantastic business," Sandelman said, "exactly what we at Ayr Wellness look for in a partner when entering a new market. We look forward to working with them as we continue to build our presence in the Illinois market."
"Bob and I feel very good about our decision to sell to Ayr Wellness. They have an upstanding reputation within the cannabis industry, and we are confident they will build on what we have started," Wildrick said.