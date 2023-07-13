QUINCY — For the first time since 1995, Quincy is officially once again home to a Niemanns grocery store, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the company's 24th and Spring location Wednesday morning.

"There's a tremendous amount of history here on this site," said Rich Niemann, Jr., president and CEO of Niemann Foods, Inc. "We've been selling groceries here for over 70 years. When I was a child, our corporate offices were behind that store, so as kids we would go in there to see our dad working back in his office."

