QUINCY — For the first time since 1995, Quincy is officially once again home to a Niemanns grocery store, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the company's 24th and Spring location Wednesday morning.
"There's a tremendous amount of history here on this site," said Rich Niemann, Jr., president and CEO of Niemann Foods, Inc. "We've been selling groceries here for over 70 years. When I was a child, our corporate offices were behind that store, so as kids we would go in there to see our dad working back in his office."
The Niemann family has owned a grocery store at the location since 1940. Originally a 12,000 square foot Food Center store on the northeast corner, the current building was opened as a 28,000 square foot Niemann Foods in 1978. Following a renovation in 1992 that expanded the store to 47,000 square feet, the branding was changed to County Market in 1995.
That change saw the end of the Niemann name as a brand on a storefront since the family's first market opened in 1917. The Niemann Foods, Inc. corporate offices remain in Quincy.
Niemann noted that at the time of the Food Center opening, the family had about eight stores total.
"Today we're around 130 stores in five states, going to be in our sixth state pretty soon," he said.
The name-change comes just one day after the County Market at 48th and Broadway closed for a major overhaul that's expected to last eight to ten months. At the time that announcement was made, Gerry Kettler of NFI described it as a "drastic change" that will bring a whole new concept to the location.
Wednesday's ceremony marks the second store in the area to change from County Market to the Niemanns brand. In March, the store in Mattoon was the first to unveil the new name. Niemann said the first thing he thinks about when thinking about the family name returning to the store is his father, Rich Niemann, Sr.
He would have been very, very proud and happy to see this," Niemann, Jr. said. "So it's a little sad he's not able to, but I'm sure he's looking down and understanding what we've done here."
Niemann, Sr. passed away in September 2022. He took over NFI, then called Quincy Foods, as president in 1969 and as chairman and CEO in 1994.
Niemann said the ongoing changes with the stores is a reflection of the work of everyone at NFI, but in particular the employees, who are all stakeholders in the company as NFI is an employee stock ownership company.
"The things we do, the decisions we make, the strategies we follow, it's all for our folks," he said Wednesday.
"With this kind of investment, not just the money, but the time and energy and training, we think it shows respect to our customers," he added. "This whole effort is being made to show our customers how much we appreciate them. There's been a lot of improvements in our fresh food, our prepared food, just so many things in here now that weren't necessarily here before."
Niemann said with the current renovation and rebranding, along with the work coming to the 48th Street store, he sees the Niemann connection to Quincy growing along with the success of the NFI.
"The company is doing well, and we work hard every day," he said. "I'm very proud of our team. It's a very unusual organization that we have because we have so many different concepts that we run. It's not easy, but they do a masterful job of being able to handle it all. This concept will be expanded to other sites.
"We're just happy about what we're able to offer," Niemann said.
