QUINCY — The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is inviting the public to attend an open house and memorial services on Dec. 5.
Starting at 4 p.m., O’Donnell-Cookson will be open for tours of their historic building at 1435 State to highlight recent renovations that have been completed.
Following the open house, the funeral home will host their first ever candlelight memorial service. With the knowledge that the holiday season is often difficult for those who have lost family or friends, O’Donnell-Cookson is holding the memorial to honor all of those lost and to help make the holidays easier for those in mourning.
The Rev. Kory Hollensteiner from the Crossing will co-officiate the candlelight service along with the Rev. Steve Disseler. The Quincy Holiday Singers will provide music, while cookies and other holiday treats will be served following the ceremony.
The O’Donnell-Cookson Home hopes to make the candlelight memorial service an annual event. For more information on the home or the ceremony, please call 217-222-3662 or visit odonnellcookson.com.
