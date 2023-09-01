Remembering those who were lost

A large crowd turned out Thursday for Clarity Healthcare's Overdose Awareness Day memorial event. Clarity and other community partners come together to remember those lost to substance abuse and to educate the public on the resources available for those in need.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The ongoing fight against opioid addiction and deaths related to overdoses continues, with two new battlefronts in the fight based in Quincy.

On Thursday evening, Clarity Healthcare hosted the Overdose Awareness Day memorial event in Quincy's Washington Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.