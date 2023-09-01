QUINCY — The ongoing fight against opioid addiction and deaths related to overdoses continues, with two new battlefronts in the fight based in Quincy.
On Thursday evening, Clarity Healthcare hosted the Overdose Awareness Day memorial event in Quincy's Washington Park.
"I think the memorial brings to light the importance of awareness education," said Darion Stephens, the recovery services director at Clarity. "I think overdose and substance abuse in general is so stigmatized that we don't give people who lose their lives that way the proper honor and memory. Events like today highlight how much we've lost when we lose those people from our lives."
Along with remembering those who have lost their lives due to drug-related causes, Clarity also provided training in the use of naloxone (brand name Narcan) to provide more options to prevent overdose deaths in the region.
According to Clarity, 41 people died as a result of a drug overdose in Adams County in 2020, compared to just 11 that died in 2019.
"Overdose has continued to see an increase, both in our area and statewide," Stephens said. "Our addiction medicine program is doing great, and we get referrals for that all the time. The agencies in Quincy that are helping in this fight have worked together to assemble a resource guide to share what's available within Adams County. And those resources are not just about substance abuse, but for mental health, as well."
Stephens said new measures have been put in place to help those who are at risk from overdose. She said a Narcan box was installed on the rear of the gas station on the northwest corner of Sixth and Broadway.
"Just recently, Narcan has been approved for over-the-counter sales," she said. "Anyone can go into a pharmacy and purchase it now. Narcan is also available, no questions asked, from medical resources like Clarity Healthcare and the Adams County Health Department."
Along with education and community outreach efforts from Clarity, a new product is being funneled through Quincy to make life safer for those who have to respond to drug-use situations.
Aseptic Health, a Nashville-based company that made a name for themselves with the SoRite disinfectant that kills the COVID-19 virus on surfaces in 15 seconds has created SoRite Decon, marketed as a military-grade decontaminant that will destroy fentanyl, xylazine and heroin on surfaces in 60 seconds.
Ken Sparrow, CEO of Quincy-based ADI Ventures, said while the product has been tested by an accredited third-party laboratory, Decon is expected to go through EPA testing by the end of the year.
"The fentanyl situation in the country and even locally is just a train wreck," Sparrow said. "We're happy to be able to help provide a product that should offer some help."
ADI Ventures is handling all sales and distribution for Decon across the country.
"At the EMS World Expo in New Orleans next month, Decon is nominated as the Innovation of the Year," Sparrow said. "We want to make sure people know this is available."
Along with the product itself, ADI Ventures offers both written and video training materials on the proper use of SoRite Decon.
"For law enforcement, we do recommend that evidence is collected before using any decontamination products," Sparrow said. "The best way to keep officers safe is with good convictions in court. But after that, this can be used to make the scene safe."
Sparrow said orders have already been coming in from customs and border patrol agencies, as well as military units that may be confronted with situations where drugs are present.
Though law enforcement agencies typically have to wait for budgetary approvals to purchase the products, Sparrow said private firms that are contracted to clean up drug sites have been adding Decon to their arsenals.
"I think I would say if you're a company or organization that has a reason to keep Narcan on hand, then you should have Decon right beside it," he said.
Stephens said that anyone in need of help needs to know that they're not alone and that resources are available.
"People need to know there are others in the community that care," she said. "There are people that will support you, and if anyone needs help, we are here. Just reach out."
For more information on Decon, visit soritedecon.com. For additional resources on opioid addiction and recovery, please visit overdoseday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.