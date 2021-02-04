QUINCY — Rick Putnam will always remember one particular customer from a Super Bowl Sunday several years ago.
A longtime restaurant manager, Putnam recalls the year when the first arrival to watch the big game showed up about six hours before kickoff.
“I guess he wanted a good seat,” said Putnam, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings at 6120 Broadway.
While Putnam is expecting an equally devoted — and probably noisy — crowd for Sunday’s Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City NFL championship game, the turnout will be much smaller than the traditional Super Bowl assemblage.
Due to safety protocols tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Buffalo Wild Wings is only permitted about 100 patrons, or roughly 50% capacity.
“There will still be a lot of screaming and yelling,” Putnam said. “They really get into it on Super Bowl Sunday.”
Putnam said the restaurant will have extra workers to help handle not only the in-house customers, but what will likely be an uptick in carryouts, especially before the game’s 5:30 p.m. start.
Putnam said the fan base to watch the game over the years has gradually evolved to about a 50-50 split between men and women.
“There are a lot of women out there who know their football,” he said.
Since its inception in January 1967, the Super Bowl has morphed into the equivalent of an unofficial American holiday.
Super Bowl Sunday is regarded as the second-biggest day of the year for food consumption in the United States. Thanksgiving is first.
Drew Atkinson, store manager for the Hy-Vee store at 1400 Harrison, wholeheartedly agrees with that ranking.
“Yep, the Super Bowl is the No. 2 food holiday, behind only Thanksgiving,” he said.
Consider:
• Americans will spend more than $50 million on Super Bowl-related food items, plus $23.7 million on soft drinks and $1.3 billion on beer. (For the record, 51.7 million cases of beer will be sold for Super Bowl Sunday.)
• One in seven Americans, or about 48 million, will order takeout or have food delivered on Super Bowl Sunday. A National Restaurant Association study revealed that 61% of people consider pizza a “must have” treat for the Super Bowl.
• 4,000 tons of popcorn will be consumed during the Super Bowl.
• 14,500 tons of chips and 8 million pounds of guacamole will be downed by Super Bowl watchers.
• The forecast is for Americans to consume 1.25 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl. More than half of those wings, according to premiofoods.com, will be dipped in ranch dressing.
Atkinson said Hy-Vee’s most-sought items for the Super Bowl include a variety of deli-style trays and the “heat-and-eat” trays.
“By heat and eat, we mean things like wings and the little barbecue smokies,” he said.
As far as preparation and day-of-game protocol, Atkinson did not hesitate when describing the supermarket’s battle plan.
“It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “Our loyal customers know where they can go (for what they want).”
In years past, the average size of a Super Bowl party has been reported as 17 people, according to shape.com. Only 5% of the estimated 110 million TV viewers will watch the game alone.
At the Larry and Jennifer Heck home in Quincy, the gathering will be about “10 to 12,” according to Jennifer, who said her family is trying to be careful because of the pandemic.
Jennifer works as a server at State Street Bar and Grill at 1638 State, but will have Super Bowl Sunday off, not only to watch the game but to celebrate Larry’s 50th birthday.
“It should be a lot of fun, because some of those who will be there are Chiefs fans and some will be rooting for Tampa Bay,” she said.
During the game itself, dietitians say an average fan can easily pig out on more than 3,000 calories of snack food and beverages — and that doesn’t include food eaten before or after the game.
For example, a plate of nachos contains about 1,400 calories and a dozen chicken wings with blue-cheese dip are good for another 1,000 calories. (A 180-pound man would have to jog 18 miles in three hours to burn off just those calories.)
And when the big game has ended and life returns to normal?
Antacid sales normally increase by 20% the day after the Super Bowl, and about 6% of all U.S. workers will be calling in sick Monday morning.