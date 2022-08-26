QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host an informal open house for anyone interested in a career with the Department.
Officers will be at the QPD sub-post inside Quincy Town Center from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to answer questions, assist with completing applications, and to provide information on working for the Quincy Police Department. QPD will also have pizza available for those stopping by.
