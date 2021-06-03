QUINCY — A collaboration between Quanada and For Home & Her in Quincy hopes to expand awareness about sexual violence with a book giveaway.
Customers visiting For Home & Her in downtown Quincy will be offered a copy of Chanel Miller's book "Know My Name" at no charge. Miller was named "Emily Doe" in the court case against Brock Turner that made national headlines in 2015 and 2016. Miller's book provides an inside look at surviving a sexual assault and participating in a lengthy criminal justice proceeding.
Megan Duesterhaus, Quanada's executive director, said that she hopes readers of the book will come away with a better understanding for the dynamics of sexual violence and increase the sense of compassion for survivors.
"One of the reasons we chose "Know my Name" is that Miller writes so beautifully and with such inspiration," Duesterhaus said. "It’s easy to lose yourself in her story. Despite being written as a result of a terrible crime perpetrated against her, Miller somehow makes you enjoy reading this book."
“The stories of survivors are important," Chris Taylor said. Taylor is an owner of For Home & Her. "We are honored for the opportunity to connect individuals with this memoir in partnership with Quanada."
"We know that some customers might not be comfortable reading about this topic," Taylor continued, "so we will also have the option of "I Am Enough" by Grace Byers. It’s a children’s book with a positive message written by a BIPOC author and illustrator."
The giveaway starts Saturday and will continue while supplies last. For Home & Her is at 644 Maine.