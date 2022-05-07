QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is looking for high school students and 2022 graduates to apply for two paid summer positions at the center.
The two positions, available through the Illinois Arts Council Summer Youth Employment in the Arts Grant, are a marketing assistant and an educational assistant. Students currently enrolled in high school or 2022 graduates from the area are eligible for the positions.
The Student Employee positions run 20 hours a week from June 6 through August 5. Students who participate in the program will gain knowledge about the functions of a nonprofit organization from the inside.
Applications will be accepted through May 18, with application forms available at quincyartcenter.org. An application form, cover letter, sample of artwork and/or marketing work, and a resume should be passed along to the appropriate director.
Elizabeth Swick is the director of education and can be reached at eswick@quincyartcenter.org. Kelsey Deters, the director of marketing, can be reached at kdeters@quincyartcenter.org.
Both positions pay $12 per hour. The policy and intent of the Quincy Art Center is to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, political orientation, affectional orientation or gender identity status with regard to public assistance, disability, sex, or age.
For any questions about this program, please contact The Art Center at 217-223-5900 or visit quincyartcenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.