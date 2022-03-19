QUINCY — Morgan Miles said creating a custom, one-of-a-kind commercial space should be a priority for any business or organization. She created Miles Design Co., to help local groups do exactly that.
“Commercial design isn’t new to the area,” Miles said. “But a commercial design firm that is only focused on interior design is going to be unique. Every single building has an interior and it is the portion of a building that guests, clients, and employees interact with and live in each day.
“Interior design speaks volumes, and our goal is to create a space that evokes feelings consistent with the mission and values of an organization. By doing so, you further reinforce your unique brand, create a memorable experience, and stand out against competition.”
Miles Design Co., is a full-service interior design firm now serving Quincy and the surrounding area. Morgan Miles previously held design positions with Architechnics of Quincy and O’Toole Design of St. Louis where she led the interior design aspects for various projects in education, corporate, health care, and other industries.
“For me, commercial design is so important because we spend the majority of our lives in a public space whether that is going to school, working in an office, or visiting a clinic or hospital,” she said. “The interior design has a direct impact on our physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. There are many studies that show that a successfully designed interior leads to increased well-being and happiness.”
Miles said she has found the psychological aspect of interior design to be a fascinating and empowering subject. She said that one major misconception about being an interior designer is that it’s not just about picking a nice paint color.
“It is about every design element that comes together to create an interior space that has a positive impact on people,” she said.
With certification as an interior designer from the National Council of Interior Design Qualifications and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Environmental Sciences, Architectural Studies with an emphasis in Interior Design from the University of Missouri, Columbia, Miles wants to create relationships with clients that will involve close and detailed collaborations.
“We want to make that process enjoyable and easy for clients,” she said. “We take the time to understand their needs and bring creative solutions to the table.”
For more information or to contact Miles Design Co., visit milesdesignco.com.
