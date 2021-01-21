QUINCY — Korean fusion restaurant Seoul2Soul Bistro celebrated its second grand opening in three months on Thursday.
Originally opening back on Oct. 30, the restaurant quickly changed gears when the state restricted indoor dining on Nov. 1. Owner and chef Shawn Foehring said he took that first week of November to shift focus to curbside service.
“We reset the kitchen and treated the last 10 weeks like an extended soft opening,” Foehring said. “We were able to roll out our menu a little at a time. I think it was good because it meant the public wasn’t overwhelmed by a full menu all at once.”
Because of the smaller kitchen arrangement, Foehring said he has to choose between in-house dining and curbside service.
“We’ll keep the smaller curbside menu in place for the next two weeks or so,” he said. After that, Seoul2Soul will change over to offering its full menu.
The kitchen will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday, and the bar will be open until 11 p.m. on those nights. Foehring chose the somewhat unconventional schedule for several reasons, including some that are personal.
“I’ve always been a restaurant guy,” he said. “Sundays and Mondays were always my nights off, but if I wanted to go out, everyone else was closed, too!”
Along with the menu, Seoul2Soul will offer a well-stocked bar. When it’s deemed safe to do so again, Foehring plans to keep the bar open until 1 a.m.
“We have this great wine-on-tap system that we haven’t even been able use yet!” Foehring said.
Looking beyond the grand opening, Foehring said he’s excited to be part of the Sixth Street Promenade events that have happened in recent years.
The Promenade concepts “runs all the way from Maine to Vermont,” he said, “so we’ll be a part of that. We may be a little lonely by ourselves down here, though.”
Seoul2Soul Bistro is at 218 N. Sixth. Reservations can be made by calling 217-214-7685. Foehring said he’s ready to finally get the doors open again.
“We’re just happy to be back,” he said. “It will be nice to see customers in here again.”