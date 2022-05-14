Quincy
Kristin A. Beck and Trevor J. Beck, property at 1101 South 36th Street, to Marvin Rabe and Tammy Rabe
Gem City Developers LLC., property at 200 South 3rd Street, to Twenty Two Hospitality LLC.
Julie A. Shephard, property at 318 Lincoln Hill Northwest, to Anthony S. Wollaston and Jill T. Wollaston
Mary E. Koetters, property at 2214 Spring Street, to Julie M. Huner.
Joseph M. Wilson, property at 419 North 30th Street, to Kyle Osterbur and Kristie Tipton
QP and S Properties Inc. and Quincy Physicians and Surgeons Clinic S.C. D/B/A Quincy Medical, property at 1001 Maine Street, to QPAS Real Estate Holdings, LLC
QPAS Real Estate Holdings, LLC., property at 1001 Maine Street, to 1025 Maine, LLC.
Quincy Physicians and Surgeons SC., property at 235 North 12th Street, to Quincy Physician Administrative Services, Inc.
Quincy Physicians and Surgeons Clinic SC., property at 1032 Maine Street, to Quincy Physician Administrative Services, Inc.
Quincy Physicians and Surgeons Clinic SC., property at 220 North 12th Street, to Quincy Physician Administrative Services, Inc.
Harry S. Pipkin, property at 909 Adams Street, to Austin R. McGlaughlin
Sarah J. Martin and Sarah J, Stinson, property at 206 Anderson Court, to Todd S. Garland
Lansing Enterprises Inc. and Robert J. Lansing, property at 715 Lind Street, to Vikki Renee Crider
Adams County
Katherine L. Hollensteiner and Kory A. Hollensteiner, property at 2328 Hawthorne Hill, Melrose township, to Daniel P. Sullivan and Melissa A. Sullivan
Derek J. Price and Kourtney L. Price, property at Melrose township, to Parker L. Bland
Michael J. Hickerson, property at 386 2050th Street, Richfield township, to Lonny D. Miller and Melinda K. Miller
Marvin E. Musick Trust and Marvin E. Musick Trustee, Northeast township, to Musick Land and Cattle LLC.
Daniel J. Crawford and Megan L. Crawford, property at 3811 Stonegate Road, Melrose township, to Gregory Thompson
James D. Neisen and Peggy L. Neisen, property at 1373 East 1600th Street, Gilmer township, to Cheryl Lea Williams and Clifford Dennis Williams
Expressway Properties LLC., property at Melrose and Quincy townships, to Pomps Tire Services Inc.
James R. Dixon, property at Melrose and Quincy townships, to Mark A. Dixon
