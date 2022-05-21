Quincy
Blessing Hospital, property 927 Broadway Street, to Blessing Foundation Inc.
Blessing Corporate Services Inc., property at 901 Broadway Street, to Blessing Foundation Inc.
MOB Development LLC., property at 901 Broadway Street, to Blessing Foundation Inc.
POB Development LLC., property at 901 Broadway Street, to Blessing Foundation Inc.
Jay E. Deuser and Karen R. Deuser, property at 2134 State Street, to Sandra E. Hite
Tessa Owen, property at 2610 North 15th Street, to Savannah Faye Shelton Baker
Brenda S. Reiter, property at 1212 Lind Street, to James D. Sanders.
Daisy L. Palmer and Michelle Lohmeyer Pirotte Atty-N-Fact, property at Quincy township, to WCM Properties LLC.
Jesse Chaplin, property at Quincy township, to JH Staff Inc.
Olivia L. Day, property at 1501 Cherry Street, to Shelia K. Pults
Patricia Prichard and William E. Prichard, property at 1224 North 24th Street, to Q Town Properties LLC.
Denna Witt and Ryan Witt, property at 1513 Spruce Street, to Stephanie L. Allen and Natas L. Reed
Oh Good LLC., property at 1602 State Street, to Krista J. Klitz and Thomas J. Klitz
Adams County
Catholic Youth Association of Quincy, property at 1021 Einhaus Lane, Riverside township, to Complete Game Baseball
Annette M. Tunis and Ronald L. Tunis, property at 406 Hanna Street, Northeast township, to Dawn M. Clark
Patricia Jean Westerman, property at 530 West Washinton, Mendon township, to Stacey Mayfield and Susan Mayfield
Karthik Koduru and Pranathi Koduru, property at 6504 Stone Ridge Drive, Ellington township, to Juliana Margaret Hart and Michael Anthony Hart
Danielle Turner and Jaben Turner, property at Camp Point, to Kyle Kropp
Derek M. Ihnen and Alison G. Tieman, property at Houston township, to Erin A. Musick and Paul H. Musick
Reelay Land LLC., property at Keene township, to E. Wayne Pratt Sr. and Mary Beth Tillutt Pratt
Richard K. McNay, property at Ellington township, to Duane K. Shaffer and Thomas A. Shaffer
Richard K. McNay, property at Ellington township, to Duane T. Shaffer and Pamela J. Shaffer
Andrew Cashman and Michelle Cashman, property at 6621 Horseshoe Valley Road, Ellington township, to Mackenzie M. Herman and Justin D. Wollbrink
Richard K. McNay, property at Clayton township, to Mary J. McDaid and Peter E. McDaid
