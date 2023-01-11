QUINCY — After more than eight decades in business, Bergman Nurseries announced on Tuesday that the retail garden center operations have closed.
Co-owners Todd and Trevor Friye, who took over the business 24 years ago, said the reorganization of the company is effective immediately. Bergman will continue to offer services such as small plantings, deliveries of topsoil, rock, and mulch, and design help for customers handling projects themselves.
“While we are not going out of business, this was the hardest decision we have ever made during our 24 years of owning Bergman Nurseries," the Friyes said in a statement.
Staffing issues, along with the age of the greenhouse, were named as the primary reasons for the closure. The original greenhouse, built in 1940, is in need of a complete rebuild, and with current building and business regulations, the needed worked as deemed cost prohibitive.
Two keep staff members, John Nieders and Keith Klusmeyer, are also stepping away from the company. Nieders, the greenhouse grower/manager for Bergman, is retiring after 50 years, while landscape designer Klusmeyer is taking a position with a national green-industry company.
"One of the big reasons our customers come to Bergman Nurseries is our knowledgeable staff and it would be impossible to replace the knowledge that John and Keith had," Tuesday's statement said.
The statement said that other services, such as irrigation services, will continue to be offered.
Bergman Nurseries, at 3715 N. 12th St. in Quincy, was established in 1939
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.