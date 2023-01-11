Bergman Nurseries closing retail business

Josslyn Tournear waters flowers at Bergman Nurseries in this photos from June 2020. Bergman Nurseries announced on Tuesday that the Garden Center retail operations have ended after 83 years in business.

 H-W File Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — After more than eight decades in business, Bergman Nurseries announced on Tuesday that the retail garden center operations have closed.

Co-owners Todd and Trevor Friye, who took over the business 24 years ago, said the reorganization of the company is effective immediately. Bergman will continue to offer services such as small plantings, deliveries of topsoil, rock, and mulch, and design help for customers handling projects themselves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.